"I don't see much of a transformation from Dean Ambrose to Jon Moxley" - WWE Legend opens up about AEW star

Jon Moxley is currently at the peak of his powers in AEW, where he is the reigning world champion and one of the most prominent faces in the company. Kurt Angle recently shared his honest opinions about the former WWE star on his podcast, which revolved around TLC 2017.

Kurt Angle was chosen as the honorary member of the Shield for one night only at the event five years ago, and it was incidentally also the legend's first match following his WWE return.

The Olympic hero worked alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose and, as noted earlier, even compared Seth to Shawn Michaels. As for Moxley, Kurt Angle felt that the superstar had managed to retain the "edginess" of his WWE character.

Angle didn't see any significant differences between Dean Ambrose and Jon Moxley and praised the AEW wrestler for maintaining his unique persona. Here's what he revealed about Jon Moxley's on-screen presence on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show:

"I think he is doing great. I think he is one of the most underrated wrestlers, definitely. I think he is solid. He does everything incredibly well. I don't see much of a transformation from Dean Ambrose to Jon Moxley. It seems like he is still him, you know. Yes, he always had that edge. He has that attitude. He never took that away from himself, and that's what makes him special because that arrogant, cocky look is what makes him who he is." [10:31 - 11:05]

Could Jon Moxley return to WWE in the future?

Moxley was quite a frustrated man when he shockingly decided to leave WWE in 2019. The former WWE Champion was unhappy with his creative direction and didn't enjoy the overly scripted nature of the company's programming.

Mox has taken his career to new heights over the past few years as he has the creative freedom to express himself while continuing to be one of AEW's most popular talents. The former Dean Ambrose has also publicly spoken about his problems with Vince McMahon's booking approach, and many expected the AEW star to never do business again with WWE.

However, Triple H is now in power following McMahon's retirement, giving rise to hopes of a potential WWE return for the former Shield member.

Sadly for the WWE Universe, the change in management might also not be enough for Moxley to reconsider his stance on a comeback, and you can read more on that here.

