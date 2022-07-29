Massive speculation on if AEW star Jon Moxley will return to WWE under Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's regime 

Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is unlikely to return to WWE anytime soon, but that hasn't stopped the wrestling rumor mill from churning.

Vince McMahon's shocking retirement has given rise to rampant speculation about several former bigwigs returning to the promotion under the new regime. With Triple H assuming creative control and Stephanie McMahon appointed as Co-CEO, expectations are through the roof.

Moreover, Fightful Select recently divulged in their report that several former NXT stars claimed that they would have re-signed with WWE had The Game still been in charge before they left, including a current AEW talent.

Chief among the many names in the speculation is Moxley, who has often gone on record to rule out a WWE return. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer bluntly stated that fans shouldn't bet on Mox leaving AEW for WWE:

"I saw Moxley’s name, people going like ‘Oh now with Vince [McMahon] gone Moxley will whatever.’ All I will say is, don’t bet on that one. I mean you never say never but that is one…”

Bryan Alvarez chimed in and revealed that Jon Moxley told him he would never work on scripted programming again:

“He should play the game but he’s told me, on more than one occasion, that he will never read a script unless it’s in a movie or a television show. But if it’s pro wrestling, he’ll never read a script again. He will never recite from a script again," Alvarez said. (H/T - Inside The Ropes)

AlexGamesWrestling @Alejand24930733

#WWE #AEW The Wrestling Observer reports that Jon Moxley is extremely happy at AEW at the moment, despite the fact that his contract with AEW is set to expire this year. Will Jon Moxley return to WWE or stay at AEW? The Wrestling Observer reports that Jon Moxley is extremely happy at AEW at the moment, despite the fact that his contract with AEW is set to expire this year. Will Jon Moxley return to WWE or stay at AEW?#WWE #AEW https://t.co/BAsHP8NhER

Earlier this year, The Purveyor of Violence told Meltzer that he's "super happy" with his position in AEW.

With recent reports suggesting that Mox has signed another three-year deal with Tony Khan, a potential WWE return seems far-fetched for the foreseeable future.

Jon Moxley has an uphill task on the road to the All Out pay-per-view

During the Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite last night, Jon Moxley successfully retained his Interim World Championship against Rush. Following the nail-biting opening contest, Chris Jericho w/ The Jericho Appreciation Society confronted the worn-out champion.

The Wizard evoked his rematch clause, which he didn't get after dropping his AEW World Championship to The Death Rider at the Revolution pay-per-view in 2020.

Jon Moxley then accepted the challenge and asked Jericho to bring back his "Lionheart" gimmick from yesteryear.

The two foes will collide in a highly-anticipated rematch on the upcoming Dynamite special "Quake By The Lake" on August 10.

It will be interesting to see which stalwart will walk away with the gold around his waist heading into the All Out pay-per-view in September.

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Jon Moxley leave AEW for WWE in the future? Yes No 1 votes so far