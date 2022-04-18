Rumor killer on how Jon Moxley feels in AEW amid WWE return speculation - Reports

Jon Moxley is reportedly satisfied with his position in AEW thus far, as per some revelations from the Wrestling Observer Forum.

Over the past week, rumors have been running rampant about The Purveyor of Violence being unhappy with the company. As such, he was rumored to soon follow in Cody Rhodes' footsteps in WWE.

However, Dave Meltzer immediately poured water on some fans' excitement. The wrestling journalist revealed that he had a conversation with Jon Moxley last week, with the latter telling him that he's "super happy" with AEW.

“He told me last week he was super happy," Meltzer noted. (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

AlexGamesWrestling @Alejand24930733

#WWE #AEW The Wrestling Observer reports that Jon Moxley is extremely happy at AEW at the moment, despite the fact that his contract with AEW is set to expire this year. Will Jon Moxley return to WWE or stay at AEW? The Wrestling Observer reports that Jon Moxley is extremely happy at AEW at the moment, despite the fact that his contract with AEW is set to expire this year. Will Jon Moxley return to WWE or stay at AEW?#WWE #AEW https://t.co/BAsHP8NhER

On April 30, 2019, Moxley ended his nine-year stint with WWE. He left the promotion citing poor handling of his character.

Although Mox became a Grand Slam Champion in WWE, he couldn't reach the same level of stardom as his former Shield members, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

However, the 36-year-old star experienced a career renaissance after signing with AEW.

At the Revolution pay-per-view 2020, Mox dethroned Chris Jericho to become the world champion. He held the title for 277 days before losing to Kenny Omega.

He became the first wrestler to capture both the AEW World and IWGP U.S. Championships simultaneously.

Fast forward to 2022, The Death Rider has joined forces with Bryan Danielson and William Regal to form The Blackpool Combat Club.

The group recently recruited a rising sensation in Wheeler Yuta following his blood bath with Jon Moxley on Rampage a few weeks ago.

Jon Moxley received an invitation to return to WWE

Speaking with Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston’s Ten Count podcast, Sasha Banks asserted that she would like to see Moxley and Dustin Rhodes return to WWE one day.

The reigning one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions also expressed her desire to see Ruby Soho back in her previous company:

"It’s good to see [Cody] Rhodes back in WWE. It's so cool, you know, next, let’s bring back Goldust [Dusty Rhodes],” Sasha Banks said. "Let’s bring them all back. Dean Ambrose [Jon Moxley], do you want to come? Let’s go! The more the merrier. Let’s do it. I would love to see Ruby Riott [Soho] back in the WWE Universe, yes, yes absolutely. That’s one of them."

While Moxley is relishing his time in AEW, he hasn't completely closed the doors on a potential WWE return one day.

Cody Rhodes' recent return to Vince McMahon's promotion was a testament that the company and its former employees can bury the hatchet to work again. Whether or not Moxley returns to WWE in the future remains to be seen.

Do you want Jon Moxley to stay in AEW or go back to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande