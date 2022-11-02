"Shame Punk ruined it all for the fans" - Wrestling fans erupt in rage over AEW missing out on opportunity to book CM Punk & FTR against major faction

The aftershock of CM Punk's enraged tirade at All Out can still be felt in AEW, as fans are now bemoaning a dream match being almost impossible.
The Second City Saint's entry to the Jacksonville-based Promotion turned a lot of heads in the pro-wrestling business. Starting off with a match against Darby Allin, Punk immediately showed that he had no ring rust despite his 7 years away from the business. His subsequent feuds against MJF and Jon Moxley only served to enhance his prominence in the company,
The events at the All Out media scrum have seemingly shut down the possibility of many dream matches involving Punk. An alliance between FTR and Cm Punk had also been teased, which never fully came to fruition.
However, fans recently took to Twitter to share a pic of "CMFTR" questioning the now remote possibility of a match against The Elite.
It remains to be seen whether this match will ever happen in the future. Although the chances are slim, anything is possible in the pro-wrestling business.
A Wrestling veteran believes that CM Punk may be sought out by Triple H if he exits AEW
While the AEW community is seemingly not on good terms with CM Punk right now, long-time referee Mike Chioda believes that Triple H may want to bring back the former WWE star.
In a recent appearance on his Monday Mailbag podcast, Chioda stated the benefits of hiring Punk if The Game decided to go through with it.
"I wouldn't let go of CM Punk because from a business point of view, whether they start pinning Punk down the road a year or two from now or whatever they do with him, I think they'll take him away from AEW," Chioda said. "That would be a huge draw in ratings on TV for WWE if they get Punk back." [H/T WrestlingInc]
Only time will tell if the Second City Saint will be open to joining WWE again.
Do you think CM Punk should join Triple H's roster?
