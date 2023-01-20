"Shame on you" - Twitter reacts in anger after rumors of AEW being banned from doing a tribute show for the late Jay Briscoe

Jay Briscoe, unfortunately, passed away on January 17, 2023, ending his wrestling career at only 38 years old. Surprisingly, last night's AEW Dynamite was not dedicated to the star, reportedly due to Warner Media. In response, fans took to social media to vent their anger.

Despite being two of the biggest stars in ROH, The Briscoes never appeared on AEW even after Tony Khan purchased the promotion. Jay Briscoe also notably held the ROH World Championship on two occasions, making their exclusion a puzzling affair.

Fans initially speculated that it was down to controversial tweets made by Jay Briscoe years ago. According to Dave Meltzer, those social media posts were exactly why Tony Khan was not allowed to tribute Dynamite to the late star, as the higher-ups in Warner Media allegedly forbid him.

Upon hearing the news, fans were almost universally appalled by Warner Media, and many voiced harsh opinions on the matter. Most Twitter users pointed out that the Briscoe had made amends for his comments, and questioned how Warner could maintain their stance even in light of his death.

Joey 4x #AreYouSeriousBro Winner @JNFernandez1980 @WrestlingNewsCo Is this a surprise when the Briscoes weren’t allowed to sign with AEW cause WarnerMedia didn’t want them? Welcome to restrictions dealt by networks. @WrestlingNewsCo Is this a surprise when the Briscoes weren’t allowed to sign with AEW cause WarnerMedia didn’t want them? Welcome to restrictions dealt by networks.

Kevin Ragnar Gannon @kgan76 @WrestlingNewsCo Funny how Warner Bros Discovery still allows Ezra Miller to be The Flash, but ok @WrestlingNewsCo Funny how Warner Bros Discovery still allows Ezra Miller to be The Flash, but ok

Might as well cancel Ed Norton for playing a skinhead character.



And why is there no moving on from what Jay said, but the Ultimate Warrior can have an award named for him? @WrestlingNewsCo Weren't the controversial comments in character anyway?Might as well cancel Ed Norton for playing a skinhead character.And why is there no moving on from what Jay said, but the Ultimate Warrior can have an award named for him? @WrestlingNewsCo Weren't the controversial comments in character anyway? Might as well cancel Ed Norton for playing a skinhead character. And why is there no moving on from what Jay said, but the Ultimate Warrior can have an award named for him?

riles @maygren80 @WrestlingNewsCo Sad and disappointing way to go warner Media @WrestlingNewsCo Sad and disappointing way to go warner Media

Classy. @WrestlingNewsCo Couldn't do a tribute to a beloved industry icon because of a tweet from 10 years ago. But AEW was followed by a show about slapping people, hosted by a guy that just beat his wife on camera with no consequences.Classy. @WrestlingNewsCo Couldn't do a tribute to a beloved industry icon because of a tweet from 10 years ago. But AEW was followed by a show about slapping people, hosted by a guy that just beat his wife on camera with no consequences. Classy.

js @js23742649 @WrestlingNewsCo They need to cut ties with @WarnerMedia those pos need to rot in hell. What was said over 10 years ago is done and over. Let it go. @WrestlingNewsCo They need to cut ties with @WarnerMedia those pos need to rot in hell. What was said over 10 years ago is done and over. Let it go.

Details on the vehicle accident have also since been made public, making the situation even more tragic. Jay's brother, Mark Briscoe, celebrated his 38th birthday only yesterday (18 January), making his passing all the more tragic for the family.

Tony Khan still managed to have a tribute show dedicated to the memory of Jay Briscoe

While AEW was unfortunately only allowed to have a brief graphic alongside mentions and armbands, Tony Khan still put on a memorial Ring of Honor show for the late star. Shortly after Dynamite concluded, Khan took to social media to share the details with any hopeful fans.

"Thank you all watching Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS tonight! We're just getting started, we have a great live show for you all, + after the live show we'll film a special ROH tribute to the late great Jay Briscoe which will be available soon free to everyone on Honor Club," The Khan tweeted.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Wednesday Night

We're just getting started, we have a great live show for you all, + after the live show we'll film a special ROH tribute to the late great Jay Briscoe which will be available soon free to everyone on Honor Club. Thank you all watchingWednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS tonight!We're just getting started, we have a great live show for you all, + after the live show we'll film a special ROH tribute to the late great Jay Briscoe which will be available soon free to everyone on Honor Club.

For any fans who are not subscribed to the Honor Club, Tony Khan noted that the episode will be posted on the Ring of Honor YouTube channel where it will be available for free, forever.

Despite having his pro wrestling career and life tragically cut short at only 38-years-old, Jay Briscoe has undoubtedly had a major effect on the industry that rippled much further than fans might have believed before his passing.

