Shaq opens up on a dream match with Andre The Giant

Shaquille O'Neal is confident he would have defeated Andre the Giant inside the squared circle.

Shaq was a recent guest on The Dan Patrick Show and discussed multiple topics during his appearance. When the subject of professional wrestling was brought up, Shaq made the shocking statement that he would have defeated The Eighth Wonder of the World had the two ever met inside the wrestling ring, simply stating:

"I would have beat him like I beat Charles Barkley," Shaq said when asked about a dream match against WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

WWE BEST MOMENTS @30SecondWWE Shaq Enters the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal to Panda Shaq Enters the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal to Panda https://t.co/9THeTFVHAS

When will Shaq return to All Elite Wrestling?

While Shaq will never be able to step into the ring with Andre the Giant, he will have the opportunity to get into the ring with Paul Wight in All Elite Wrestling.

Shaq's last appearance for the company came in March when he and Jade Cargill won a tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. However, Shaq wasn't involved in the finish as he took an insane bump from Cody Rhodes going through a table at ringside. This iconic moment ended up being on the highlight reel of multiple sports talk shows that week.

Following the appearance, Shaq made it known that he was interested in coming back and doing something more for the company when the time was right. Several teases have been dropped about a potential match between him and Paul Wight, an attraction match that WWE tried to make happen at WrestleMania 33, but it never materialized.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Shaq's comments? Are you excited for his eventual return to All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Could Shaq defeat Andre the Giant? Yes No 2 votes so far