Shaquille O'Neal set to appear on AEW Dynamite; Brandi Rhodes reacts

AEW's official Twitter handle has just made a big announcement regarding the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite. The show will feature an interview with former professional basketball player Shaquille O'Neal. AEW announcer Tony Schiavone is scheduled to talk to Shaq this Wednesday.

It wasn't long ago that AEW teased a match between Cody and Shaq, and it seems like the latter's appearance on Dynamite could be used to set up this bout. Cody's wife and AEW's Chief Brand Officer, Brandi Rhodes reacted to the big announcement soon after. Check out the tweets below:

The idea of Shaq vs. Cody received quite a mixed response from the fans

Back when AEW teased Cody vs. Shaq on Dynamite, the reaction was quite mixed. Many AEW fans seemed thrilled with the idea of this contest, while a large number of fans outright dismissed it and let Cody know about the same on Twitter.

Last week's show saw Sting's debut, and fans are already waiting anxiously for this week's episode to find out what Sting has to say. The WWE Hall of Famer is also scheduled for an interview with Tony Schiavone on Wednesday.

Sting and Shaq's presence on Dynamite is bound to give a big boost to AEW's ratings this week.