Shawn Michaels' reaction to Triple H's first rumored WWE signing of 2023 unveiled 

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels opened up on his thoughts about former AEW star William Regal.

The Gentleman Villain recently bid adieu to Tony Khan's promotion, with the reported intention of returning to the Stamford-based company. With his storyline with MJF seemingly wrapped up, many believe that the pieces are set for his reunion with Triple H.

In the December 8 pre-NXT Deadline conference call, Shawn Michaels was asked about the rumors of William Regal rejoining WWE. Sean Ross Sapp recently tweeted out Michael's response:

"Shawn Michaels tells @JonAlba that right now there's nothing official to announce for William Regal, but they all love him and what he means to the company. Nothing would thrill him more. He claims he's been reading what we put out there instead of finding out directly."

The former WWE Superstar seemingly bade an emotional farewell on this week's AEW Dynamite

While Tony Khan has confirmed that William Regal will be leaving for WWE, the Gentleman Villain was a little more subtle in his final message.

On this week's edition of Dynamite, the veteran appeared in a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone. He went on to explain that the Blackpool Combat Club was more than capable of flourishing without him, while praising its members individually.

"Jon Moxley is a very, very calculated man, he’ll understand this. The reason why I did what I did, and to lead by example, was to teach you the final thing that I could ever teach you, always stay one step ahead and make sure you always keep eyes in the back of your head. I’m Blackpool Combat Club till the day I die. Fellas it’s been emotional," William Regal said. [From 01:39 - 02:13]

It remains to be seen what William Regal's next step will be.

