Shawn Spears has a 2-word reaction to WWE Royal Rumble surprise

Former AEW star Shawn Spears reacted to a surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

The WWE Royal Rumble surprise was Jordynne Grace. The 27-year-old is currently signed to TNA and is the TNA Knockouts World Champion. However, she surprised everyone by entering the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match while still being under contract with the Impact Wrestling promotion.

Jordynne also had a face-off with her former rival, Naomi (aka Trinity Fatu), who was also a surprise entrant in the women's rumble match. After a great show of strength, Grace was eventually eliminated after lasting not too long in the match. Nonetheless, it was definitely an unexpected moment.

Meanwhile, former AEW star Shawn Spears, who is currently a free agent, praised Jordynne Grace's appearance at the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match on X social media platform.

"Great stuff @JordynneGrace👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼"

Shawn Spears is also rumored to join the Stamford-based promotion and enter the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match, as he has been teasing that. Only time will tell if that happens tonight or not.

Did you enjoy Jordynne Grace surprisingly entering the Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments below.

