Who is Jordynne Grace? Meet the number 5th entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match

Jordynne Grace showed up unannounced during the women’s Royal Rumble match tonight. The powerhouse entered the over-the-top-rope extravaganza at number five.

For those unaware, Grace is the reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion. The 27-year-old entered the arena with her championship around her waist. It is worth mentioning that the rising star defeated Naomi (Trinity) for the title several weeks ago to kick off her third reign.

Grace made a huge statement as soon as she entered the ring. The powerhouse took care of Bayley, Natalya, and Candice LeRae before she came face-to-face with former rival Naomi in the high-stakes match-up.

Check out the post from TNA congratulating Grace on her Rumble appearance:

For those wondering if Jordynne Grace has signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has an update on her appearance. Per Sapp, the champion is still under contract with TNA as opposed to Mickie James, who was on a verbal agreement when she showed up in a WWE ring in 2022.

The only similarity in their situations is that both women entered the women’s Royal Rumble match, complete with their TNA presentation and the Knockouts Championship around their waist.

