Shawn Spears responds to a fan saying AEW is making the same mistake as WWE

AEW star and member of the Pinnacle, Shawn Spears, recently stated that Tony Khan improvises its product by giving fans what they want.

A Twitter user asked Shawn Spears whether he sees AEW heading in the same direction as WWE for overfilling the roster and burying the majority of its talents:

"Do you see a future where AEW makes the same mistakes as WWE, in over filling the roster and burying talent? If so, is there a world where Tony listens and allows talent to go unsigned to preserve the essence of the brand? #AllOut," A fan asked.

In response, Shawn Spears stated that AEW has always made its audience a top priority. The Chairman further added that losing more often doesn't mean talent is buried:

"AEW listens. We are growing and the audience is our first priority. In that, we recognize we can’t make everyone happy. You don’t know what “burying” talent means. Wrestlers win and they lose. Hero Vs. Villian. Bad guys lose more. Its Entertainment," Shawn Spears said.

AEW's quick signing of the released WWE superstars has been the story of 2021. The move has received both positive and negative reactions from the wrestling community.

There's no doubt that AEW currently holds the most stacked roster among other wrestling promotions, even WWE.

People crapping on “Former WWE Superstars” signing with AEW or wherever is like saying Jim Lee and Leinil Yu can’t work for DC because they worked for Marvel.



Wrestling is an industry. Wrestlers sign where they feel their talent will be appreciated. Get a grip and get over it. — Jandro Juan V. DC '94 (silent J for both) (@JandroJuan94) April 16, 2021

There's a bit of concern that the company could end up burying its homegrown talent to pave the way for well-established stars in the promotion.

However, Tony Khan has been equivalent in giving opportunities to every wrestler in the company. Within two years of its inception, AEW became the most desirable wrestling promotion for stars to pursue their passion without fearing job security, unlike WWE.

Daniel Bryan could become another ex-WWE personality jumping over to AEW

Daniel Bryan is long rumored to make his first appearance in AEW!

After CM Punk made his jaw-dropping AEW debut a few weeks ago, fans have now turned their attention towards another popular name in the wrestling industry, Daniel Bryan.

Given the ongoing rumors and reports, Daniel Bryan could make his arrival either at the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view or the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite in New York.

Do you think AEW is unnecessarily overfilling the roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

