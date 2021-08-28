WWE Hall of Famer reveals the best possible way to book Daniel Bryan's AEW debut

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently explained how he would like to see Daniel Bryan debut in AEW.

Speaking on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that Daniel Bryan's AEW debut should be similar to CM Punk's first appearance in the company. He added that the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite would be the perfect place to execute the plan as it would also generate wild reactions from the NYC crowd:

"I'm gonna deliver that monster the first-time appearance in the same type of crowd as Chicago. Punk in Chicago, I'm giving Danielson in New York City. There should be more people in Queens. I think there's gonna be more people in Queens than there was in Chicago.Trust me, if you know anything about competitive wrestling towns like Chicago, like the New York, like Philadelphia, New York is gonna wanna be louder on television and crazier on television than Chicago was. So, the competition amongst the cities the good-natured, good-spirited competition and who can be louder and who can get the biggest pop, they're going to give. If we do get Bryan Danielson in Queens, that is going to be a monster reaction. That'll be the second time that a monster reaction like that happens for AEW," Bully Ray said.

If Daniel Bryan debuts at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on September 22 it will be enormous. #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/69fa0UrLYF — GetTheTables (@GetTheTables_) July 22, 2021

CM Punk recently took the internet by storm when he made his jaw-dropping AEW debut on Rampage in front of a sold-out United Center in Chicago. It was a sight to behold.

The company could be planning to book Daniel Bryan's debut in a similar fashion. There's no doubt the former WWE superstar's arrival will blow the roof of any building.

CM Punk recently dropped a bombshell on Daniel Bryan's rumored AEW debut

Daniel Bryan and CM Punk could help AEW reach higher heights!

During the recently concluded episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk made his first appearance on the show. During his segment, fans started "Yes" chants, to which CM Punk replied, saying the chants were somebody else's shtick and the audience needed to be a little more patient.

Fans went into a frenzy afterward, and the wrestling world learned that CM Punk may have confirmed Daniel Bryan's rumored AEW debut.

It was similar to when Darby Allin teased CM Punk's arrival a few weeks ago. Regardless, a new report suggests that Daniel Bryan could make his debut at All Out.

Where do you think AEW should book Daniel Bryan's debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Vedant Jain