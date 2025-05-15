  • home icon
  • "Shawn telling you to delete your tweets yet?" - Fans fear another WWE star is in trouble for mocking AEW

By Debangshu Nath
Modified May 15, 2025 11:21 GMT
A former AEW star might be in trouble for mocking AEW. (Images via Shawn Michaels' Instagram, the former WWE star's X and AEW Facebook)

A few days back, WWE star Je'Von Evans had a heated exchange with AEW star Richochet on X (fka Twitter). This argument crossed a few boundaries, and the former Jay Malachi ultimately deleted his tweets. According to fans, he deleted them because someone from NXT management asked him to do so. It is also being speculated that this 'someone' was none other than NXT producer, Shawn Michaels.

A few hours back, former NXT Heritage Cup holder Lexis King took a few jabs at All Elite Wrestling on Twitter. He called the Jacksonville-based company a "developmental for the developmental for the developmental" promotion. This comment didn't sit well with several members of the internet wrestling community. They criticized his statement, and a few fans speculated that he is in trouble for mocking the rival promotion.

Check their reactions below:

Fans react to Lexis King mocking AEW. (Images via King's X)
Fans react to Lexis King mocking AEW. (Images via King's X)

Lexis King explains why he changed his name from Brian Pillman Jr in WWE

Lexis King is the son of the deceased WWE legend, Brian Pillman. When he was under AEW's banner, his ring name was Brian Pillman Jr. However, upon signing with WWE, it became Lexis King. In a 2024 interview with Chris Van Vliet, the 31-year-old opened up on this creative decision.

"I don’t want to get into the details. But when I first got there, everything was just Brian Pillman, Jr, yada, yada, yada. And then I had some talks, they gave me the whole, you know, we can’t keep your name kind of talk. And I thought, well I don’t want to make it seem like that’s a bad thing. Honestly, I’ve always sort of fantasised about having my own wrestler name," he said. [H/T Inside the Ropes]
King was signed to AEW from 2019 to 2023. His father, Brian Pillman, passed away in 1997.

Debangshu Nath

Edited by Debangshu Nath
