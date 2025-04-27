  • home icon
Lexis King's unusual decision analyzed by WWE veteran: "I respect it" (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Apr 27, 2025 01:48 GMT
What is next for Lexis King? (via WWE.com)
What is next for Lexis King? (via WWE.com)

Lexis King has been making noticeable moves in WWE NXT, establishing a name for himself. However, a particular decision he made has caused much confusion, which veteran Steve Corino also shared his thoughts on.

Lexis King jumped ship from AEW to WWE back in 2023. Previously, in the Tony Khan-led company, he was unable to secure a coherent push. Upon joining the Stamford-based promotion, he changed his name from Brian Pillman Jr. to Lexis King, effectively rejecting his father's last name and ensuring that his name did not contribute to his push.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, NXT producer and WWE trainer Steve Corino praised Lexis King's desire to create his own legacy, stating:

"I respect it, you know. Being a father of a second-generation wrestler (Colby Corino), you know I imagine if I can pull Colby here oneday he is gonna wanna have his name, uh, his own name. And a lot of the second-generation wrestlers explain it to me as my dad's made a name. I wanna make my own. So it's uh, I applaud him for it because he could ride off the Pillman name, but he doesn't." [4:03 onwards]
Watch the full video below:

The WWE veteran also spoke about Ricky Saints' future

Ricky Saints recently secured his first title in the company by taking down Shawn Spears for the NXT North American Championship. Steve Corino had an interesting response when asked about what Ricky's future opponents might look like.

Speaking during the same interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Steve Corino said:

"Oh it could be anybody. Wes Lee is always there. Lexis King, you know Brian Pillman's son. There is unlimited [options]. Even Ethan Page." [3:48 onwards]
What is next for Ricky Saints in NXT? Only time will tell.

