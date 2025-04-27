  • home icon
  • WWE star's future after winning major title prompts comment from Steve Corino (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Apr 27, 2025 01:05 GMT
Steve Corino had some interesting things to say this week [Image via Corino's Instagram account]

A WWE Superstar recently overcame personal odds to win his first title in the Stamford-based promotion, which led to questions about what his future looked like. Wrestling trainer and NXT producer Steve Corino shared his thoughts on the topic, praising the roster.

Ricky Saints had made quite a name for himself in AEW as Ricky Starks. Despite having limited screen time, his talent on the mic and skills in the ring made it clear that a star like him could not be ignored. After he joined NXT, the 35-year-old pursued the North American Championship, eventually defeating Shawn Spears to bag the gold.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Steve Corino was asked about what the future looked like for Ricky Saints and who his opponents might be. Corino said there were plenty of options and suggested names like Wes Lee and Lexis King, among others:

"Oh it could be anybody. Wes Lee is always there. Lexis King, you know Brian Pillman's son. There is unlimited [options]. Even Ethan Page," [3:48 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

WWE star recently shared a message for his fans

While there is usually a lot of feedback online on every wrestler, both negative and positive, Saints appears to be quite in touch with internet opinions about him.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the WWE NXT star shared his appreciation for the positivity he has seen from his fans. He said:

"They like a guy that's genuine, and I appreciate it. I really love the fact that the fans have supported me for so long, and it's too often that we kinda reply to negative stuff online and not really the positive stuff, so I just wanna put it out there that I see it, I read it all, I hear it all, and I am forever grateful for the support, obviously, because it means a lot to me to do this. I've done it as long as I have, and to feel that the stuff that I have done, it isn't in vain." [From 4:41 – 5:12]
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Ricky Saints in WWE.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit WrestleBinge and embed the exclusive YouTube video, giving an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

