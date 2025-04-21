WWE NXT star Ricky Saints sends message to his fans (Exclusive)

Ricky Saints has become a prominent figure on NXT programming since joining WWE in February. In an exclusive interview, the 35-year-old sent a heartfelt message to the loyal fans who have supported his wrestling career.
Saints wrestled on the independent scene for several years before appearing in the NWA from 2018 to 2020. The NXT star also gained new fans during his stint in AEW from 2020 to 2025.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Saints made it clear he is thankful to everyone who sends him positive messages:
"They like a guy that's genuine, and I appreciate it. I really love the fact that the fans have supported me for so long, and it's too often that we kinda reply to negative stuff online and not really the positive stuff, so I just wanna put it out there that I see it, I read it all, I hear it all, and I am forever grateful for the support, obviously, because it means a lot to me to do this. I've done it as long as I have, and to feel that the stuff that I have done, it isn't in vain." [From 4:41 – 5:12]
In the video above, Saints spoke about possibly facing Seth Rollins in a dream main roster match one day. He also addressed his close friendship with former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.
Ricky Saints' WWE career so far
In 2012, Ricky Saints performed under his real name, Ricky Starks, in a two-on-one loss against Jinder Mahal on SmackDown. He competed as an enhancement talent another three times between 2016 and 2018 before making a name for himself outside of WWE.
Since officially signing with the company, Saints has won all four of his NXT matches. His biggest victory came on April 1 when he defeated Shawn Spears to capture the NXT North American Championship.
On April 19, Saints recorded another big win when he beat Ethan Page at Stand & Deliver to retain his title.
