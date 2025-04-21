WWE star teases Cody Rhodes match: "It would be great" (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes has competed in over 200 matches since returning to WWE in 2022. In an exclusive interview, Ricky Saints addressed the possibility of facing The American Nightmare one day.

Saints joined WWE in February and quickly won his first title by defeating Shawn Spears for the NXT North American Championship. The 35-year-old is close friends with Rhodes and previously worked with the main roster star in AEW.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Saints named Seth Rollins as a dream WWE opponent. The NXT talent also confirmed he wants to take on Rhodes, but he mentioned Rollins' name to avoid giving an obvious answer.

"It would be great," Saints said regarding a match against Rhodes. "I'm not denying that. I was just giving you something different than what most people would have expected." [3:47 – 3:53]

Watch the video above to hear more from Saints on dream opponents and the origin of his new WWE name.

Ricky Saints on Cody Rhodes' strengths

On April 20, Cody Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena in the main event on the second night of WrestleMania 41. The 39-year-old previously lost a WrestleMania main event in 2023 when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the same title.

Having known Rhodes for several years, Ricky Saints thinks the former champion's ability to battle through adversity sets him apart:

"Very ambitious and very stubborn. That's an advantage, for sure. I'm the same way. Yeah [Cody Rhodes is stubborn], look at him. He hasn't given up. He hasn't let that foot up off the gas, not one bit. His weakness? What's a weakness? We all got them. His is, probably, I don't know." [4:03 – 4:30]

Cena became a 17-time World Champion thanks to his controversial win over Rhodes. As a result, he surpassed Ric Flair's tally of 16 world title reigns to become the outright record holder.

