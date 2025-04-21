How John Cena ruined wrestling at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 witnessed history as John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes and captured the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, before winning his 17th World Title, Cena vowed to ruin wrestling and he stood true to his word at 'Mania. While it may be debatable, it would not be wrong to say that the veteran ruined wrestling or the fans' experience in many ways.

Ad

The first big point that has stirred controversy is the disappointing quality of the main event match. The Show of Shows is where fans expect quality matches with back-and-forth action. However, The Cenation Leader did not show any enthusiasm or put much effort into the Undisputed WWE Title match against Cody Rhodes.

John Cena's reduced physicality and less energetic demeanor could be a deliberate attempt to mock fans and spoil their wrestling experience. After all, he did promise to do that. The match also lacked any memorable moments or sequences that are typically expected from a WrestleMania headliner.

Ad

Trending

Another major factor in how The Franchise Player spoiled things is winning his 17th World Title by using cheap tactics, and that too with the help of an outsider. The controversial finish involving Travis Scott has enraged many fans. The WWE Universe typically does not enjoy seeing celebrity involvement in high-stakes matches at a show like WrestleMania unless it is The Rock.

However, John Cena did exactly the opposite, which raised questions about the match's integrity and made it seem more like a ''show off moment.'' The WWE legend winning such a monumental match by using a low blow and striking Rhodes with the title disappointed the fans as well. It is not how they wanted the Night Two main event to culminate in Las Vegas.

Ad

The fans who actually wanted to cheer John Cena on for creating history could not do so after watching him stand tall with Travis Scott in the end. Besides, his cold and bleak entrance in his final WrestleMania, when fans were expecting a special entrance, was another major factor that contributed to The Cenation Leader's goal of ruining fans' experience.

Expand Tweet

Ad

How can John Cena continue to ruin wrestling after WrestleMania 41?

John Cena did create history at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but it does not look like he is done with his ultimate goal. During his post-show press conference, the 47-year-old highlighted that he would 'ruin wrestling' now that he holds the gold. There are several ways Cena could do that.

Ad

The Cenation Leader could appear less on television, further reducing his already limited appearances. Whenever he does make an appearance, he could simply have a cameo and walk away without delivering any promo or addressing the crowd. He could also avoid defending his title on any shows.

This is not something fans would love to see from a new champion. Moreover, John Cena may not use any custom plates on the Undisputed WWE Championship. During the press conference, he removed Cody Rhodes' custom plates and threw them away.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The 17-time World Champion carrying a title without any custom plates would look bizarre and spoil the wrestling experience that fans typically hope for. Additionally, rumors suggest that he could hand over the championship to The Rock, putting it in the custody of The Final Boss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.