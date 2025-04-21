John Cena has an interesting reaction immediately after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41

John Cena won his 17th WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 41. He walked up the ramp wearing the title around his waist backwards. The Cenation Leader had a smirk on his face while heading to the back.

Cena dethroned Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 41. However, he didn't win clean and received a huge assist from Travis Scott. While the rapper fell victim to a Cross Rhodes from The American Nightmare, his and Cena's plan was eventually successful.

The show concluded with Cena and Scott celebrating in the ring. The newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion seemed elated after making history in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

You can watch John Cena's immediate reaction after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship in the video below.

This was John Cena's final WrestleMania appearance and his final main event, as the veteran superstar is prepared to hang up his boots by the end of the year. However, the landscape of the company has completely changed with Cena winning the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Cena cemented his heel turn at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. He sold his "soul" to The Rock and aligned with The Final Boss and Travis Scott. The trio laid out Rhodes, and a huge WrestleMania 41 showdown was set up between The Cenation Leader and The American Nightmare.

