"She is absolutely stunning" - AEW star Will Ospreay shares personal post with his girlfriend

Will Ospreay is one of the hottest names in professional wrestling currently, He has signed with AEW and is putting up some gritty and highly entertaining matches.

The British wrestler is part of the Don Callis family in AEW and has performed in matches in the Jacksonville-based company since 2022. The former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion captured the hearts of fans by posting a photo of himself with his girlfriend on X/Twitter with a special message.

"She is absolutely stunning," he posted.

Ospreay's girlfriend is Alex Windsor, who also goes by her original name, Alice Olivia Walker, and is a British professional wrestler. Windsor performs in Revolution Pro Wrestling and various other indie promotions, including Progess Wrestling. The two have been dating since 2022.

Will Ospreay responds to brutal attack by the Undisputed Kingdom with spine-chilling promo

Ospreay will now battle Roderick Strong for the International Championship at Double or Nothing, 2024. Before that, the Aerial Assassin had a tag-team match with Orange Cassidy on his side and Trent Beretta on the other. The Undisputed Kingdom attacked Ospreay as the match progressed, leaving him busted open. The former Progress World Champion, not one to back down, had a chilling message for them.

"You think this is the end messiah? What, you think this scares me? Man, I live for this bruv. I flew all the way from England on a 10-hour flight, got transported over to baker's field and this is the best that you've got? My messiah and I'm meant to believe in you mate? No mate, the only thing that I believe in is bell to bell Internationally known, no one is better than me inside that ring. And now what have you done Roderick?"

That feud seems to get bigger by the moment, with Roderick Strong sending a strong message to Will Ospreay via a scathing promo.

