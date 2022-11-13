"She ain't got sh*t on Becky [Lynch] or Sasha [Banks]" - Twitter erupts to former WWE Divas Champion being booked for major match at AEW Full Gear 2022

Fans are still reeling from the announcement of Saraya against Britt Baker at the upcoming AEW Full Gear event.

Her clash with the Doctor will mark the first time that Saraya will wrestle since she was forced to retire in 2017. She suffered a severe neck injury during a live event match against Sasha Banks and had up until recently not been medically cleared to compete again.

Despite not wrestling, the former Paige continued in her role with WWE up until her contract expired earlier this year. She then made a shocking AEW debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam, embroiling herself in a feud with Baker, Jamie Hayter and Rebel. But only last week did she announce that she had been medically cleared to compete and laid the challenge down for her rival.

However, the reaction from fans has been mixed to say the least, with a portion elated with the announcement and another showing concern for her well-being. Discussions among the fanbase are ongoing all over social media, with some opining that she would not have been cleared if she remained with WWE.

Some, like the user below, expressed their belief that she herself made the move as she had become surplus to requirements.

There were those who agreed, and even went further to declare that she wasn't on the level of Becky Lynch or Sasha Banks, two of WWE's highest-regarded female talents.

Rob @coparob @JobberNationTV after seeing her last few promos..she really should want someone writing them @JobberNationTV after seeing her last few promos..she really should want someone writing them

Natasha Walker @Tasha26London @JobberNationTV I liked her at one point but then she went to AEW and started bad mouthing wwe even though they payed her to do nothing while they were releasing wwe talent that were doing their jobs @JobberNationTV I liked her at one point but then she went to AEW and started bad mouthing wwe even though they payed her to do nothing while they were releasing wwe talent that were doing their jobs

Clearlight2424 @clearlight2424 @JobberNationTV Get cleared by fake doctor = creative freedom gotcha @JobberNationTV Get cleared by fake doctor = creative freedom gotcha

Prada B @robertg20960862 @JobberNationTV How did she choose AEW over WWE, when Vince didn't renew her contract and WWE doctors wouldn't clear her. @JobberNationTV How did she choose AEW over WWE, when Vince didn't renew her contract and WWE doctors wouldn't clear her.

Undoubtedly, Saraya did lay the foundations for the likes of Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch, the first major women's success story of the NXT developmental system having held the NXT Women's and WWE Divas titles simultaneously, which later contributed to the Women's Revolution in WWE.

Why did Saraya choose AEW over WWE?

There had been rumblings shortly after her debut that Saraya had in fact been given the chance to return to WWE after Triple H assumed control of the company. She was said to have been offered a return to her former role as the SmackDown General Manager, with the company even saying that they would endeavor to get her cleared if she desired.

So what made her choose AEW instead of making a return under Triple H, whom she had worked so well with in NXT? She recently explained to Renee Paquette that she had concerns that she would be creatively unfulfilled with the company.

"What if they don't let me do what I want and I get stuck sitting at home again not doing anything?" Saraya said [H/T WrestlingInc]

In any case, the now All-Elite star can anticipate her first clash in half a decade when she faces Britt Baker at Full Gear.

What do you think of Saraya's comeback in AEW? Join the discussion in the comments section below.

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes