"She was an attractive girl" - Shelton Benjamin comments on his relationship with WWE star

Shelton Benjamin is good friends with a current WWE star. He recently commented on their relationship.

Shelton Benjamin met Michin at an independent wrestling show, where the latter faced Mickie James. He was quickly impressed by the WWE star's passion for the business. Their friendship grew over time, and they eventually began their playful banter online. This banter has become a trademark of their friendship.

During a recent appearance on The F Y'All Podcast with C.T. Fletcher, Benjamin commented on his friendship with Michin, saying that he found her attractive at first. The Gold Standard added that as he got to know the former Mia Yim, they became good friends. He compared their friendship to a brother-sister relationship.

"When I originally left WWE (...) in 2010, and I started doing the indies, I met Mia for the first time. Of course, she was an attractive girl, so my first thought is, 'Hmm.' But then I got to know her," Benjamin said. "It was definitely one of those situations where I'm like, 'No. I really like her as a friend.' So I'm not gonna try to do the creep thing and try to—you know. So we develop a big brother-little sister relationship." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Shelton Benjamin was all praise for Chad Gable

When Shelton Benjamin returned to WWE, he was put in a tag team with Chad Gable. The duo wrestled as a tandem from 2017 to 2018. However, they were never able to win the tag team title. Their on-screen partnership ended after Gable was moved to RAW in 2018.

During a recent interview on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Benjamin was all praise for Chad Gable. He called him a phenomenal worker who hadn't received his due yet.

“When I first arrived, they put me with Chad Gable. Phenomenal worker, he has not [gotten the due that he deserves]. He hasn’t and to me, it sucks because everyone has an excuse. I said, for every excuse, I can point out an example why that excuse makes no sense. That guy is special whether fans realize it or not. He’s got a blue-collar mentality, he’s uber talented, he’s dedicated, he’ll do whatever you need him to.” [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Shelton Benjamin in AEW.

