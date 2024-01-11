"She is coming," "Omg is it happening" - Fans spot potential clue about Mercedes Mone joining AEW in recent post

Mercedes Mone is the talk of the town, and rightly so. She is rumored to be signing for AEW very soon, and Mariah May’s recent Twitter post further points in that direction.

May took to Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday and shared a picture of herself on the big screen from her debut last week. In that post, she used a very interesting choice of words for a caption. She wrote, ‘Sky is the limit.’

For people who don't know, that was the name of Mercedes Mone’s theme song in WWE. Fans quickly spotted the hint and went into a frenzy in the replies. Some said that Mone would be showing up in AEW anytime now.

Others said that a feud between Mone and Mariah May would make for great television.

It would be exciting for the women’s division if a superstar of the caliber of Mercedes Mone signs with AEW.

Eric Bischoff talks about Mercedes Mone possibly joining AEW

Eric Bischoff knows a thing or two about signing top free agents, given that is what he did during his time in WCW. With all the talk of Mercedes Mone joining AEW, he spoke about how her signing might not necessarily help the company.

On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, the Hall of Famer said:

“But this is a perfect example of what I meant. We’ve seen so many big names come into AEW. Pick one; let’s put CM Punk off to the side. Pick any other one, and the net impact on the growth of the business, other than selling t-shirts has been zip. Nada. The television audience continues to deteriorate while WWE continues to grow. You look at their ticket sales outside of anomalies or outliers, I should say, like the UK, and they’re not doing nearly as well as they were in the past there.” [H/T 411mania]

While Bischoff’s comments should be taken with a pinch of salt, it can also turn out to be true, as not everything goes according to plan in the wrestling business.

