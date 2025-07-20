"She was disrespected" - Tony Khan breaks silence on former WWE star's unexpected actions

AEW President Tony Khan opened up about what a former WWE star did on Collision tonight while making a major announcement. Khan announced an interesting match for next Saturday following this week's events.Tony Khan reflected on the actions of former WWE star Athena during the latest Collision episode. Alex Windsor made her debut on the Saturday show after weeks of anticipation and defeated Taya Valkyrie. After her win, Windsor was interrupted by Athena, and The Fallen Goddess disrespected her and told her to get back in line.Following her Collision debut, Alex Windsor's next match has already been announced. Taking to X/Twitter, Tony Khan announced that Athena will defend her Ring of Honor Women's World Championship against Windsor next week on Collision. TK also addressed that the former WWE star disrespected Alex during their segment.&quot;#AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT TNT + HBO Max Next Saturday, 7/26 ROH Women's World Title Athena vs Alex Windsor After @HailWindsor’s win tonight, she was disrespected by @AthenaPalmer_FG! They’ll collide in a rematch of their classic Global Wars Australia title bout NEXT SATURDAY!&quot; Tony announced.Alex Windsor last squared off against Athena at the AEW/ROH Global Wars event in Australia back in February, where Windsor failed to win the ROH Women's World Title. It remains to be seen if the 31-year-old manages to get revenge in their rematch.