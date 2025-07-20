  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Athena
  • "She was disrespected" - Tony Khan breaks silence on former WWE star's unexpected actions

"She was disrespected" - Tony Khan breaks silence on former WWE star's unexpected actions

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 20, 2025 03:08 GMT
WWE Tony Khan
Tony Khan is the President of AEW (Image via: WWE.com and AEW on YT)

AEW President Tony Khan opened up about what a former WWE star did on Collision tonight while making a major announcement. Khan announced an interesting match for next Saturday following this week's events.

Ad

Tony Khan reflected on the actions of former WWE star Athena during the latest Collision episode. Alex Windsor made her debut on the Saturday show after weeks of anticipation and defeated Taya Valkyrie. After her win, Windsor was interrupted by Athena, and The Fallen Goddess disrespected her and told her to get back in line.

Following her Collision debut, Alex Windsor's next match has already been announced. Taking to X/Twitter, Tony Khan announced that Athena will defend her Ring of Honor Women's World Championship against Windsor next week on Collision. TK also addressed that the former WWE star disrespected Alex during their segment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"#AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT TNT + HBO Max Next Saturday, 7/26 ROH Women's World Title Athena vs Alex Windsor After @HailWindsor’s win tonight, she was disrespected by @AthenaPalmer_FG! They’ll collide in a rematch of their classic Global Wars Australia title bout NEXT SATURDAY!" Tony announced.

Alex Windsor last squared off against Athena at the AEW/ROH Global Wars event in Australia back in February, where Windsor failed to win the ROH Women's World Title. It remains to be seen if the 31-year-old manages to get revenge in their rematch.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications