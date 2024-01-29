"She just assaulted me" - Mariah May goes on a rant after former WWE name's AEW return

Mariah May competed in a one-on-one match on the latest episode of Collision. After the bout, she cut a backstage promo targeting her opponent. The name in question is former WWE performer Lady Frost.

Frost made a one-off appearance in WWE when she lost to Asuka in a squash match in 2018. She had a brief AEW run in 2020 and returned to the promotion last year. The 38-year-old competed on Collision this past week for the first time since November 2023.

Coming back to May, she joined AEW in November 2023. Before signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion, she was a popular name in Stardom. Following her arrival, she aligned herself with AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm, claiming to be her big fan.

May made her AEW Collison debut on January 27, 2024. She was booked to take on Lady Frost, who she beat. After the intense match, the 25-year-old had a few words to say about her opponent:

“Lady Frost? Lady Frost? She just assaulted me. There's nothing ladylike about that. Who made her a 'Lady' anyway? I'm British. I'm the 'Lady.' What's the haircut about? What, is she going to church? Is she dropping her kids off at school? Is her government name Karen? Come in. Come in. Come in. I did great. And you know who else is going to think I did great? Toni Storm,” May said.

Mariah May's first match in AEW

Though Mariah May signed with AEW in early November, she didn't have her debut match until January 2024. Her first bout in All Elite Wrestling was on the January 3 edition of Dynamite. She defeated Queen Aminata in singles competition on the Wednesday night program.

Since her arrival, Mariah May hasn't wrestled in many matches, but she has been making regular appearances on AEW TV alongside "Timeless" Toni Storm. May is smitten with Storm, but the latter doesn't take her seriously.

Toni Storm is currently involved in a rivalry with her now-former friend, Deonna Purrazzo. It will be interesting to see if May will play a role in the storyline.

