"She leaving," "Let her go" - Fans erupt after Tony Khan finally addresses Britt Baker's status amid her AEW absence

AEW star Britt Baker has not been seen on any of the company's programs since November 2024. Additionally, it's rumored that she is on her way out and on the verge of signing with rival promotion WWE.

All Elite Wrestling is organising All In 2025 this Saturday. The company recently hosted a press call for the upcoming event, where President Tony Khan answered several questions from journalists. Interestingly, he was asked about Baker's status with AEW, to which he replied that he hasn't spoken to the former women's champion about leaving. Furthermore, she said that there still is a good chance she could feature on Dynamite and Collision when the time is right.

Due to Khan's statement, fans are certain that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.'s time in All Elite Wrestling is up. Some even called the 42-year-old spinless for being unable to handle the above situation with proper decorum.

See their response below:

Fans react to Tony Khan's statement about Baker. (Images via Fightful X)

"I like Britt a lot," says AEW president Tony Khan

On the recent All In press call, Tony Khan referred to former women's world champion Britt Baker as a talented individual and stated that he does not see her leaving the company. He added that she could feature in future All Elite Wrestling shows.

"Britt is a great example of somebody that is very talented and we could utilize in AEW with the right situation and at the right time. Just like in pro sports, when you have some really talented people that aren’t necessarily starting every game at that point doesn’t mean they won’t be starting in the future." said Khan.

If the rumors are true and Baker does end up joining WWE, Triple H will have a star at his disposal.

