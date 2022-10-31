The wrestling world recently reacted to Britt Baker seemingly taking jibes at AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa.

Baker recently appeared on the Swerve City podcast to share her views on a wide variety of topics. During the session, the former AEW Women's Champion opened up about never missing a show despite suffering from multiple injuries.

Britt Baker then stated how she once appeared on Dynamite just two days after having surgery to fix a broken nose.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV Britt Baker really pulled no punches and took a few indirect shots at Thunder Rosa on the Swerve City podcast Britt Baker really pulled no punches and took a few indirect shots at Thunder Rosa on the Swerve City podcast 😬 https://t.co/YFSr92wK5z

Wrestling fans speculated Baker's verbal tirade to be a shot at Thunder Rosa, with whom she allegedly doesn't have a great relationship.

The Twitterati reacted to The Doctor's clip from the podcast on social media, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

AEW star Britt Baker also opened up on comparisons with WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair

During the same edition of the Swerve City podcast, Baker heaped praise on 16-time champion Charlotte Flair and called her "one of the best women's wrestlers of all time."

However, the AEW star wasn't too pleased with the constant comparisons between her and The Queen on Twitter.

"I do get compared to Charlotte all the time on Twitter. For me, okay cool, one of the best women's wrestlers of all time. You're so mean for calling me that," Britt Baker said. "People don't understand the constant pressure that comes with all the hate that you get. We are people. On Twitter, they dehumanize us, 'Oh, we're just wrestling characters,' but we're not, we're people. This is our job and we want to be good at our job," said Baker.

While Britt Baker is already one of the top women's stars in All Elite Wrestling, it will be interesting to see how Tony Khan elevates her even further in the foreseeable future.

Do you think Baker will reclaim the AEW Women's Championship soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

