"She'll be a megastar in AEW" - Ryback has a message for Tony Khan about a former WWE champion

AEW President Tony Khan might just have an opportunity to snag one of the biggest former WWE champions in recent history. Ryback recently caught wind of the rumors and shared his argument for why Khan should hire her.

While All Elite Wrestling has gained a bad reputation for hiring too many stars and not featuring them enough, could the promotion have room for Ronda Rousey? With her upcoming debut in ROH, could she become "All Elite" soon after?

In a YouTube Short shared on his Channel, Ryback made the argument for Tony Khan to sign Ronda Rousey.

"Number one: she's as legit as they come and she looks the part. Number two: she has a massive social media following, with over 3 million X followers and nearly 18 million followers on Instagram. On top of that, she's been a megastar everywhere she's gone; from UFC to WWE, and she'll be a megastar in AEW."

"And number 3: she knows how to get attention. From working the negative neckbeard Nancy marks to getting massive love and support from the positive happy fans out there. Overall, though, this is a massive deal for AEW, whether it's a short-term contract or long-term contract, and I personally want to see this happening."

Only time will tell if Khan takes Ryback's advice or not, but the former WWE star seems to have a few interesting arguments for Rousey's signing.

What are the chances of Ronda Rousey ending up in AEW?

While fans and veterans like Ryback have their own opinions on why the UFC legend should jump to Tony Khan's promotion, how realistic is it? During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that Ronda's current deal with ROH seems to be a one-off and that she originally left WWE for family reasons.

"So with Ronda, it's a one-shot deal," Meltzer said. "Obviously, if Ronda wants to work more, they'll use her anytime. She was doing a favor for Marina [Shafir], to help Marina, and you know, that's that. It could change, but I do not expect — there's a reason that Ronda wanted to finish. It's a family reason." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Only time will tell whether or not Ronda Rousey will jump to AEW in the future. However, her obligations to her family will likely come before any potential matches or runs she has in pro wrestling.