Speculation on Ronda Rousey's future after her debut in Tony Khan's promotion - Reports 

Ronda Rousey has sparked a lot of questions in the past few weeks after returning to pro wrestling. Since her recent debut in ROH, fans have wondered if she'll jump to AEW, and Wrestling Observer might have the answer.

While her run in WWE was statistically very successful, Ronda struggled to connect with fans. Due to this, she was often the center of criticism online despite capturing gold multiple times.

During a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer pointed out that Ronda Rousey originally left WWE due to her family obligations.

"So with Ronda, it's a one-shot deal," Meltzer said. "Obviously, if Ronda wants to work more, they'll use her anytime. She was doing a favor for Marina [Shafir], to help Marina, and you know, that's that. It could change, but I do not expect — there's a reason that Ronda wanted to finish. It's a family reason." (H/T WrestlingInc.)

Thunder Rosa recently commented on the possibility of Ronda Rousey signing with AEW, and according to the star, she'd welcome Ronda into the locker room.

Dave Meltzer believes that Ronda Rousey has simply accompanied Marina Shafir to have fun

Continuing in the same episode of WOR, Meltzer noted that Rousey has largely been competing alongside Marina Shafir because the two have fun together.

"These shows that she's worked have all been in Los Angeles. They've all been to team with Marina, so it's a night out of fun for her. It's not like she's on the road or anything like that. She didn't leave WWE to go to AEW."

"Stranger things have happened, but certainly, the idea when she left WWE was that she was done with wrestling and that she was moving on to the next stage of her life." (H/T WrestlingInc.)

While there does seem to be some interest in Ronda Rousey coming to AEW, according to Tony Khan, she hasn't been signed yet. However, this doesn't mean that things can't change in the future.

