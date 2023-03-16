"She has the old Trish Stratus vibes walking down the isle" - Twitter explodes after Tony Khan announces former WWE Star as next AEW signing 

The Twitterverse is apparently stoked to see a former WWE Superstar being signed to AEW by Tony Khan. The Superstar, Taya Valkyrie, made her first appearance in the Jacksonville-based Promotion this week on Dynamite.

While rumors of her possibly joining Tony Khan's roster surfaced recently, fans were still pleasantly taken aback by her debut.

With Jade Cargill extending her winning streak to 54-0, the reigning TBS Champion has established herself as a force to be reckoned with. This led to her issuing a challenge to find her next opponent, which Taya Valkyrie promptly answered.

Given Valkyrie's popularity with fans, it is not far-fetched to picture her being the one to end Cargill's steak. Most of the Twitter community is seemingly on board with Tony Khan's decision to sign the veteran star, as evidenced by their reactions to the All Elite President's announcement.

Taya Valkyrie also took to Twitter to express her appreciation for Tony Khan, thanking him for the opportunity. She also made a bold proclamation about her impact on the active scene.

Now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the former WWE Superstar in AEW.

﻿

