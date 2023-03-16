Create

"She has the old Trish Stratus vibes walking down the isle" - Twitter explodes after Tony Khan announces former WWE Star as next AEW signing 

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Mar 16, 2023 07:39 IST
A former WWE Superstar made her debut in AEW this week!
Dynamite featured a surprise debut this week.

The Twitterverse is apparently stoked to see a former WWE Superstar being signed to AEW by Tony Khan. The Superstar, Taya Valkyrie, made her first appearance in the Jacksonville-based Promotion this week on Dynamite.

While rumors of her possibly joining Tony Khan's roster surfaced recently, fans were still pleasantly taken aback by her debut.

With Jade Cargill extending her winning streak to 54-0, the reigning TBS Champion has established herself as a force to be reckoned with. This led to her issuing a challenge to find her next opponent, which Taya Valkyrie promptly answered.

Given Valkyrie's popularity with fans, it is not far-fetched to picture her being the one to end Cargill's steak. Most of the Twitter community is seemingly on board with Tony Khan's decision to sign the veteran star, as evidenced by their reactions to the All Elite President's announcement.

@TonyKhan @thetayavalkyrie @AEW @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork She has the old Trish Stratus vibes walking down the isle
@TonyKhan @AndyNemmity @thetayavalkyrie @AEW @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork OMG!!!!!!I was just saying, I've been hoping for this for FOUR YEARS!!!Rally in Jacksonville, I was looking for her! Double or Nothing, where's Taya?!After NXT. WHERE IS SHE.I am BEYOND THRILLED to see this graphic right now! 4 year dream coming to fruition, LFG!!!!!
@TonyKhan @thetayavalkyrie @AEW @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork Taya is awesome, I want to see Taya vs everyone, incredible signing
@TonyKhan @thetayavalkyrie @AEW @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork L. Who the heck is this ....no intro and the crowd was dead
@TonyKhan @thetayavalkyrie @AEW @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork Loved her in Lucha Underground. She immediately makes the division better.
@TonyKhan @thetayavalkyrie @AEW @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork good get for the womens division
@TonyKhan @thetayavalkyrie @AEW @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork I've been waiting for this moment!
@TonyKhan @thetayavalkyrie @AEW @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork Legit gave me goosebumps, HELL YES.
@TonyKhan @thetayavalkyrie @AEW @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork Oh hell yeah!!! Tony has officially changed the game with this signing!
@TonyKhan @thetayavalkyrie @AEW @AEWonTV @TBSNetwork I swear to god the worst signing of the last year, and last year got jeff jarett

Taya Valkyrie also took to Twitter to express her appreciation for Tony Khan, thanking him for the opportunity. She also made a bold proclamation about her impact on the active scene.

😭😭😭 thank you….welcome to la Era de la WERA LOCA @AEW twitter.com/tonykhan/statu…

Now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the former WWE Superstar in AEW.

What is your opinion of Tony Khan signing the former WWE Superstar? Sound off in the comments section below!

