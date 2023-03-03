"She was really hard to work with" - Chris Jericho on working with former WWE Women's Champion 

One of the top AEW stars, Chris Jericho, recently shared his honest thoughts about a WWE Hall of Famer. He opened up about the difficulties he faced while working with wrestling legend Chyna.

The Ninth Wonder of the World made a name for herself by being one of the strongest women in the world of professional wrestling. She is the first female star to compete in the men's Royal Rumble match. Not only that, but she has also wrestled in multiple mixed-gender matches and is the only woman to win the Intercontinental Championship.

One of her most memorable feuds was against Chris Jericho. During the latest episode of the Talk is Jericho podcast, The Ocho shared that he had a tough time wrestling her in the ring as she was not properly trained. He also mentioned that he couldn't do much about it, as she was dating Triple H.

"It was very hard. She was a very special talent, obviously, but she was really hard to work with. Because she had, once again, gone so far so quickly, and wasn’t really properly trained. Plus, she was under the umbrella of Triple H at the time — they were dating. So it was really hard to work with her in the ring and outside of the ring," Chris Jericho said. [H/T Ewrestling News]

Chris Jericho feels that he never received the credit he deserved in WWE for putting Chyna over

The Ocho was a special guest on the True Geordie podcast. During the show, Jericho spoke about the time he feuded with Chyna in WWE.

The former AEW World Champion mentioned that The Ninth Wonder of the World was terrible in the ring and he worked hard to put her over. He was upset that he never got the credit for carrying her.

"She was terrible to work with. She wasn't good, but she thought she was. She also was in a position where they were pushing her really big that she could beat up guys. She couldn't. I never got that credit [for carrying her]. No one ever once said, 'You're making her look good.' It was the other side of the coin." [H/t Sescoops]

Chyna was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of D-Generation-X.

