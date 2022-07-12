"She was terrible" - Chris Jericho had a lot of issues working with former WWE Women's Champion

On a recent True Geordie podcast episode, Chris Jericho disclosed that working with Chyna in WWE was an awful experience for him.

Jericho was among the few male wrestlers who competed against Chyna, and he feels that he never got enough credit for "carrying" Chyna in their matches during the late 90s and early 2000s. The former WWE Champion was brutally honest with his opinions on "The Ninth Wonder of the World":

"She was terrible to work with," said Chris Jericho. "She wasn't good, but she thought she was. She also was in a position where they were pushing her really big that she could beat up guys. She couldn't. I never got that credit [for carrying her]. No one ever once said, 'You're making her look good.' It was the other side of the coin." [H/t Sescoops]

Jericho clarified that he didn't have any ill feelings about the late great superstar and was just being truthful about how Chyna was stiff with her in-ring strikes.

Chris Jericho got in trouble after a match against Chyna

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon always wanted male talent to treat Chyna like a wrestler and not a woman when they competed against each other.

Y2J tried to do just that. But he felt his matches with Chyna often felt like 'solid fights,' and he accidentally gave her a black eye during one of their bouts. He didn't hurt Chyna on purpose, but had to face some backstage heat after the spot went wrong in their match.

"I remember one time she got a little bit of a black eye from me, and you would have thought I cut her arm off with a chainsaw," Chris Jericho continued. "I got in so much trouble. I was like, 'F***I didn't do it on purpose.'... It was my first real angle in the WWE. My first story. But once again, I did the best that I could. I think her best matches that she ever had were with me. [It] hopefully proved something to the people that I had to prove things to, but there was a lot of issues with working with her [sic]."

D.C. @DarrenConnolly_ Watching a lot of old content recently and @IAmJericho @ChynaJoanLaurer made for such a great duo be it as opponents or allies Watching a lot of old content recently and @IAmJericho + @ChynaJoanLaurer made for such a great duo be it as opponents or allies 💪👏 https://t.co/wR0MxbHdDU

Chyna was unlike any other female wrestler in WWE. She even captured the Intercontinental and European titles during her heyday.

