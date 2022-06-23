"She could have gone toe-to-toe with Chyna" - Vince Russo makes big claim about current WWE star (Exclusive)

Vince Russo compared WWE's Bianca Belair to the legendary Chyna during this week's Legion of RAW. The former writer believes that the RAW Women's Champion could have been the perfect opponent for the late, great superstar.

As noted earlier, Vince Russo was impressed by Belair's physical presence in the ring and even said she looked bigger than her husband, Montez Ford.

Russo worked with Chyna in the WWE for several years and was confident that the EST of WWE could have given The Ninth Wonder of the World a proper fight in the squared circle. Here's what Russo briefly shared on Sportskeeda's post-RAW show:

"Bro, I'm telling you, as somebody that worked with Joan (Chyna) for many, many years, I was looking at Bianca Belair tonight, and she could have gone toe-to-toe with Chyna," said Vince Russo. "I mean, there is no doubt in my mind, she is a big, big, muscular woman!" [30:50 - 31:10]

WWE has changed the Money in the Bank plans for Bianca Belair

The reigning RAW Women's Champion was originally scheduled to face Rhea Ripley in a title match at Money in the Bank on July 2nd. However, Ripley was pulled from the match due to undisclosed medical reasons, and a fatal five-way was announced to determine the new #1 contender.

The returning Carmella emerged victorious in the high-profile contest that also featured Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Liv Morgan. The match itself received loud reactions from the live audience as the Princess of Staten Island pinned Morgan to pick up the victory.

Rhea Ripley observed the bout from home and posted an interesting reaction after being replaced in the upcoming championship match. You can check out her tweet right here.

Bianca Belair has been the red brand's women's champion since WrestleMania 38, and many fans don't expect her reign to end at the hands of Carmella at Money in the Bank. However, stranger things have happened in WWE, and a title change could shake things up in the women's division heading into SummerSlam. Time will tell whether Carmella can dethrone the champion.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far