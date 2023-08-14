"She returning in Wembley" - Fans eagerly anticipate former AEW champion's appearance in some capacity at All In

Former AEW women's world champion has been out of action due to injury for quite some time now, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her at the upcoming Wembley event.

Jamie Hayter has been one of the most prominent members of the AEW women's division for a long time now. She also managed to capture the women's world title and solidify herself as a big deal in the entire division.

However, Hayter sustained an injury at the Double or Nothing PPV, which derailed her momentum, as she also lost her title to Toni Storm in a hard-fought match. Furthermore, it was reported that she had dropped the title due to the injury, and she has been out ever since.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that due to suffering a severe injury, Hayter is set to miss the "All In" event at Wembley Stadium this month. The report also stated that the former AEW women's champion will probably stay out of action for the next several months until February next year.

Meanwhile, fans are obviously dejected to hear the news, as Hayter has been a fan favorite throughout her All Elite career, and all the "Hayters" would undoubtedly miss her on what is going to be the biggest show in the company's short history. Furthermore, many are hoping for a quick return by Jamie as well. Here's how fans expressed their feelings online:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan provided an update on Jamie Hayter's injury

As mentioned earlier, Jamie Hayter will reportedly be out of action until February 2024. However, nothing is confirmed yet, and her return is uncertain. Meanwhile, AEW CEO Tony Khan provided an update on the former women's champion's injury alongside Bryan Danielson's return update as well, while talking to PWInsider recently:

"Well, those are two great talents to the top stars in AEW, Jamie Hayter, and of course the American Dragon, Bryan Danielson. They're different situations. I think there's a little more clarity as to when Bryan Danielson will be back from his injury. I'm very confident Bryan will be back later this year. I'm still not sure when Jamie Hayter will be cleared and she doesn't know and we don't know, but hopefully sooner rather than later." [H/T Whatculture]

Considering the statement, while Danielson could be nearing his return, Hayter's return remains uncertain. Meanwhile, fans should be tuned with all the latest reports to stay updated.

Find out Kevin Nash's special message to Shawn Michaels right here