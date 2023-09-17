"She’s awesome" - Eric Bischoff heaps praise on top female AEW star

AEW star Toni Storm is one of the most popular wrestlers on the roster and it was further proved right on Saturday night.

Former WWE Raw manager Eric Bischoff had words of praise as he took to Twitter to share his thoughts. Bischoff replied to a post which featured a short clip of Toni Storm cutting a promo in her trademark style.

“She’s awesome,” posted Bischoff.

That should come as no surprise, given the way Storm has handled herself ever since she lost the AEW Women’s World title. She has taken up this persona of an ultra snobby wrestler that constantly talks down to people.

She recently beat Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose and Britt Baker in a four way match to earn a shot at Saraya’s Women's World Championship. The two former friends will square off next week at AEW Grand Slam which will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Toni Storm cuts epic promo on AEW Collision

Toni Storm was her usual self when she was put in front of a camera. She was asked about her upcoming title match with Saraya when she gave yet another hilarious answer.

Toni said:

“Changed? I haven't changed. This business has. I’m still the same lovable, captivating Toni that I’ve always been and I thought this business was about being stars and making money. But no. Its let's listen to the fans and sign every little girl with a sob story. I am sorry. I thought this was a company, not a charity. These people have no talent if they slap their t*ts off.” [0:46 - 1:11]

Tony Khan seemingly has big plans for Storm, and going by the kind of character she has been portraying over the last month, it is only a matter of time before she wins the women’s title.

