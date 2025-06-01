"She's gone" - Mariah May used AEW to get a move to WWE, says veteran journalist

A veteran wrestling journalist noted that former Women's World Champion Mariah May used AEW to get to WWE. The 26-year-old star appears to no longer be part of the All Elite roster.

After weeks of teasing, Mariah May was recently removed from AEW's official roster page, suggesting that she has left the company. It has been rumored that May will head to WWE once her time with All Elite Wrestling is over. The Glamour had a memorable nearly two-year run in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Meanwhile, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer, on the Wrestling Observer Radio, noted that Mariah's departure had been expected for months. Meltzer also reported that the end of May's feud with Toni Storm earlier this year at Revolution was the end of the road, and The Glamour's dream was always WWE.

“Yeah, she’s gone. That was expected for months. Basically, when the Toni Storm feud wrapped up, that was pretty much the end of the road. They ended that story a little earlier than I would’ve done it — they had more legs there. But she was never staying long-term. The dream was always WWE,” Meltzer stated.

Dave Meltzer further noted that WWE was always the endgame for Mariah May, and she used AEW as a launching pad:

"She came into AEW already thinking WWE was the endgame, There’s no animosity here, this was all known internally. And the reality is, she used AEW the way a lot of people use the indies or NXT — as a launching pad.” [H/T Ringside News]

The reported reason why Mariah May is headed to WWE

Mariah May is expected to arrive in WWE at any moment after her removal from the AEW roster page. Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio also noted that Mariah's dream is to be part of the sports entertainment juggernaut despite a bigger paycheck, similar to Stephanie Vaquer.

"It’s the same situation with Stephanie Vaquer, where she would have made more money elsewhere, in Vaquer’s case a lot more, but their dream was WWE. WWE counts on that," Meltzer said.

Fans will have to wait and see when The Glamour will make her highly anticipated WWE debut.

