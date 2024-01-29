“She’s got a bit of a belly” - Disco Inferno says ex-WWE star’s lack of fitness is holding her back in AEW

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently gave his take on whether he thought a certain AEW star looked like a star. He did not agree with this and said certain aspects of her were holding her back from reaching this status. This would be Deonna Purrazzo.

The Virtuosa made her way to the promotion earlier this month, as she was revealed to be the first major signing of the year. She immediately went after Toni Storm and her AEW Women's Championship. Purrazzo has already amassed two straight singles wins since her arrival and does not seem to be slowing down.

On the latest episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno believed that Deonna Purrazzo did not look like a star, contrary to his co-host Konnan's opinion on the matter. He attributed this to her physical looks, and how for him, he wished she was a bit more fit. The veteran then claimed that this was the main thing holding her back.

"I don't think she does. I don't want to be too harsh, but she's got a bit of a belly... If she was fit, and like a little bit thinner, I would say, yeah, she's a star. But she literally has a belly, and she's having to cover herself up more than she has too, even though she's wearing nice clothes... That's the visual picture that I think a lot of 18 to 34 year old males can plainly see to, okay? She can absolutely be a star if she puts in the effort to cosmetically improve her look a little bit. Yes, I say she absolutely can, I think that's holding her back. That's my take. And she speaks good too." [22:26-23:23]

Bully Ray gave his take on the latest Deonna Purrazzo and Toni Storm segment in AEW

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Deonna Purrazzo, and Toni Storm had a sit-down interview segment, which would be the first real-time they would have a proper conversation.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray reacted to the segment, and he found some parts intriguing. However, he felt a part of Toni Storm's promo to be a little distasteful as she brought up the recent body shaming Purrazzo had gone through.

Although she did not body shame her, he felt that she shouldn't have brought it up in the first place, as it might trigger conversations about it once more.

"I'm super ef**ng pi**ed right now. Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo, I sent out a tweet for the love of the wrestling Gods give me the who, what, when, where, why, and how of the tattoo, and if you saw the segment tonight, which I know you did, you saw Toni speaking disparagingly about Deanna. Personally, I would've never brought up the body shaming thing because I think that encourages negative wrestling fans to go after wrestlers even more. I think Deonna looks fantastic and there's no reason to scratch that wound that has been healing up for about a week or so." [20:50 - 22:00]

Moving forward, The Virtuosa looks to be a real threat to Toni Storm and her title. It seems that this feud may boil down to a conclusion at AEW Revolution happening in just over a month.

Do you think Deonna Purrazzo can capture her first AEW title? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.