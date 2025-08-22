  • home icon
  "She's Lost It," "Not Even Close"- Fans Go Berserk After Current AEW Champion Claims to Be Better Than John Cena

By N.S Walia
Modified Aug 22, 2025 09:31 GMT
SmackDown - Source: Getty
John Cena on WWE SmackDown - Source: Getty

John Cena's stardom as a WWE superstar became his path to Hollywood, where he has delivered some incredible performances in major films. However, the wrestling fanbase went berserk after a current AEW champion claimed to be better than the 17-time World champion when it came to work in front of the camera.

The superstar, who is the reigning TBS champion, is Mercedes Mone. Around the mid-2010s, John Cena began pursuing top-tier Hollywood projects. Since then, he has starred in blockbuster films like Bumblebee, Fast and Furious and Head of State. Moreover, he has also been a part of popular television series like DC's Peacemaker.

On the other hand, Mercedes Mone's major acting projects have been The Mandalorian series in the Star Wars franchise, where she played a recurring character, Koska Reeves, in the second and third seasons. Following that, she made her film debut in The Collective in 2023.

Despite that, Mone recently claimed in an interview with TV Insider that she should have been in second place on the list of greatest wrestlers turned actors, ahead of John Cena. This led to the fans erupting with majorly negative responses for the CEO, who did not agree with her. One fan claimed that she is not even close to The Cenation's Leader's acting ability, while another claimed that she had 'lost it.'

On the other hand, some fans even brought up her role in The Mandalorian, and one even stated that it was nowhere near Cena's performance as The Peacemaker or even the other two stars mentioned in that list, The Rock and Batista.

John Cena is set for a huge match at WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event

As John Cena's farewell tour continues, his next match will take place at the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris PLE. In a first-time bout, the Never Seen 17 will square off against the rising star and internet sensation, Logan Paul.

This will be the last WWE Premium Live Event streaming on Peacock for the domestic audience. Recently, it was announced that all PLEs will air on ESPN's DTC streaming service, as part of their new multi-year deal with WWE.

The first event on the platform will be the new show, Wrestlepalooza, taking place on September 20 in Indianapolis, where Cena is rumored to battle Brock Lesnar. However, before that, it will be interesting to see Big Match John battle it out with Logan Paul in a blockbuster match at Clash in Paris.

