"She's mine entirely" - Saraya warns former WWE star to stay away from Ruby Soho⁩

AEW stars Saraya, formerly known as Paige, and Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott, are the only two members present in The Outcasts. Recently, a former WWE Superstar has been showing interest in Ruby Soho.

The star in question is "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker. The 39-year-old star and Ruby Soho have been involved in a love angle for weeks now. Meanwhile, Ruby's teammate is not pleased with their relationship.

On the latest edition of Rampage, Saraya interacted with "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker and pretended to like him while Soho was around. After Ruby left, the former AEW Women's World Champion warned the 39-year-old star to stay away from Soho.

"Listen. Hey you piece of s**t. Alright, she's my friend. She's mine entirely. I know what you are trying to do and you cannot have her. Do you understand me? I hate you. Ruby, I love him, he's great. I get it," Saraya said.

Parker made his WWE debut on the April 27, 2016, episode of NXT. The 39-year-old star was released by the Stamford-based promotion after being unsuccessful on the main roster.

Toni Storm said Saraya and Ruby Soho are bad women

The current AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm, has been the talk of the town ever since she caught her "Timeless" gimmick. The former Outcast member left the faction after initially forming it with Sayara, formerly known as Paige, and Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott.

While speaking with Daily Star, Storm talked about the bad influence the duo had on the champion.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say that Saraya and Ruby have been a big part of that, you know, they created this monster. Those are two bad women and they’ve had hell of a bad influence on me so, yeah. It’s crazy what I’ve turned into and it’s only going to get crazier and crazier,” Toni Storm said.

The fans are wondering who will be the next opponent for the "Timeless" Toni Storm.

