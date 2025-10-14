  • home icon
  "She´s not needed," "WE DON'T WANT SASHA HOGAN" - Fans erupt after Mercedes Mone loses her cool because of a WWE reference

"She´s not needed," "WE DON'T WANT SASHA HOGAN" - Fans erupt after Mercedes Mone loses her cool because of a WWE reference

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 14, 2025 10:31 GMT
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via AEW's YouTube)
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via AEW's YouTube)

Mercedes Mone has long been bombarded with questions regarding her previous company, WWE. Recently, it happened again, and The CEO lost her cool, leading to the fans erupting on social media themselves.

She rose to prominence in WWE as Sasha Banks and had a remarkable tenure, winning multiple championships and accolades and headlining marquee events like WrestleMania. However, Mercedes Mone abruptly exited the company in 2022 and made her debut in AEW in 2024, following a brief stint on the independent circuit.

The CEO has taken her success and prominence to unprecedented heights and is enjoying her time as a top AEW star. However, fans have constantly asked Mone about a potential return to WWE in the future, and the former RAW Women's Champion recently asked them to stop asking the same question repeatedly.

also-read-trending Trending

After hearing Mone's response, wrestling fans could not hold back their emotions and exploded with reactions on social media. A major section of fans candidly said that they did not want to see her in WWE ever again. One fan even said that WWE would never pay the insane amount of money AEW gave to sign her.

Some fans even poked fun at her recent accomplishment of tying Ultimo Dragon's record of holding ten titles simultaneously.

Wrestling veteran made a shocking claim about Mercedes Mone

While Mercedes Mone bluntly shut down her WWE return speculation, she is laser-focused on making history as an AEW star and winning titles worldwide. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo claimed that company President and CEO Tony Khan was paying close to $100,000 to outside promotions to let Mone win their titles.

"Coach, think about this, because you know this is happening. Whatever belt she is getting from whatever outside organization, how much is Tony Khan paying that organization for? I bet you he is paying 100 grand at least to put one of those on her. I guarantee you," Russo said.

With Mercedes Mone holding ten titles, she is just one more title win from breaking Ultimo Dragon's record and making history in professional wrestling.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

