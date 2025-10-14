"She´s not needed," "WE DON'T WANT SASHA HOGAN" - Fans erupt after Mercedes Mone loses her cool because of a WWE reference

Mercedes Mone has long been bombarded with questions regarding her previous company, WWE. Recently, it happened again, and The CEO lost her cool, leading to the fans erupting on social media themselves.She rose to prominence in WWE as Sasha Banks and had a remarkable tenure, winning multiple championships and accolades and headlining marquee events like WrestleMania. However, Mercedes Mone abruptly exited the company in 2022 and made her debut in AEW in 2024, following a brief stint on the independent circuit.The CEO has taken her success and prominence to unprecedented heights and is enjoying her time as a top AEW star. However, fans have constantly asked Mone about a potential return to WWE in the future, and the former RAW Women's Champion recently asked them to stop asking the same question repeatedly.After hearing Mone's response, wrestling fans could not hold back their emotions and exploded with reactions on social media. A major section of fans candidly said that they did not want to see her in WWE ever again. One fan even said that WWE would never pay the insane amount of money AEW gave to sign her.patrick @Lpsoldier504LINK@ringsidenews_ WE DON'T WANT SASHA HOGAN EVER BACKAl_Lo_Ch @TheRadDr_LINK@ringsidenews_ Yes, please, she can stay there, she´s not neededChris Monte @montemaniaLINK@ringsidenews_ It will never happen and it's not because of her choice. the WWE will NEVER pay this woman such a ridiculous amount of money. NEVER.Some fans even poked fun at her recent accomplishment of tying Ultimo Dragon's record of holding ten titles simultaneously.DannyQ - 🇦🇺🦘👍 @DannyQ1970LINK@ringsidenews_ We don’t want her back. Let her keep her backyard titles. She isn’t good enough to win real ones.Wrestling veteran made a shocking claim about Mercedes Mone While Mercedes Mone bluntly shut down her WWE return speculation, she is laser-focused on making history as an AEW star and winning titles worldwide. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo claimed that company President and CEO Tony Khan was paying close to $100,000 to outside promotions to let Mone win their titles. &quot;Coach, think about this, because you know this is happening. Whatever belt she is getting from whatever outside organization, how much is Tony Khan paying that organization for? I bet you he is paying 100 grand at least to put one of those on her. I guarantee you,&quot; Russo said.With Mercedes Mone holding ten titles, she is just one more title win from breaking Ultimo Dragon's record and making history in professional wrestling.