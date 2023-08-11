“She’s only up there because of her videos," quips Saraya after making it to the top 10 most-searched wrestlers list

AEW star Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) has reacted to being named the 10th most searched wrestler in the world over the past year.

In a recent revelation by Wrestlenomics, the top 10 most searched wrestlers from August 2022 to July 2023 were unveiled, and among the top wrestlers like John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Saraya placed 10th on the list.

Taking it to Twitter, The Anti-Diva candidly addressed her ranking on the most searched wrestlers list. Responding to speculations that her popularity might be linked to her leaked videos, she fired back at her critics.

"'She’s OnlY Up ThEre bEcAusE oF heR VideOs' nah b**ch it’s been 6 years.. it’s because people are obsessed with talking about me. Good or bad I’m ALWAYS in the conversation. Hahahaha anyways. Watch Rampage tomorrow and see me kick Skye Blues a** and then watch me at Wembley," Saraya wrote.

Check out her tweet here.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



1) Bad Bunny

2) John Cena

3) Roman Reigns

4) Logan Paul

5) Brock Lesnar

6) Rey Mysterio

7) Ronda Rousey

8) Cody Rhodes

9) CM… pic.twitter.com/0q7THU1Luj The Top 10 most searched wrestlers over the period of August ‘22 - July ’23 in wrestling that’ve had at-least one match in said period (Wrestlenomics):1) Bad Bunny2) John Cena3) Roman Reigns4) Logan Paul5) Brock Lesnar6) Rey Mysterio7) Ronda Rousey8) Cody Rhodes9) CM… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

In 2018, The Anti-Diva retired from in-ring competition because of her neck injury. However, she left WWE in July 2022 and has returned, first appearing at AEW's Grand Slam event in September last year. She has been a top star in the promotion's women's division.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell wants Saraya to step up for a leadership role in AEW

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has shared his thoughts on Saraya and Toni Storm not stepping into leadership roles in the AEW women's locker room due to the absence of Jade Cargill. The latter hasn't been seen since her first loss in May 2023.

Speaking on SmackTalk, Mantell said many AEW women's wrestlers need to step up to fill the void left in Jade Cagrill's absence:

“I would love to have that girls division. I would love to have because my big push is telling a story. F the wrestling until you need it, tell the story first and get people invested in the story and then go ahead with it, and listen to those people because they’ll tell you where to go. They have that leader of them and she got beat, and then I thought that Saraya and Toni Storm would come by and pick that up, or Willow would pick it up, but nobody has really picked that up," said Mantell. [4:58 - 5:42]

Recently, The Anti-Diva had talked about wanting to win the AEW Women's World Championship. It's uncertain whether she will have the opportunity to compete for the title, as she has recently been included in a tournament for the Women's Title match at All In.

Are you excited to see the upcoming tournament for the Women's title? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee