"She’s winning me over" - Bully Ray is slowly becoming a fan of a 35-year-old AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has admitted that one of AEW's most popular stars is beginning to grow on him when it comes to their ability in the ring.

The star in question is current AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida, who is currently enjoying her third reign as All Elite Wrestling's top female champion after defeating Saraya on the "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite on October 10th.

Shida wasted no time in getting back in the ring as she defeated her mentor Emi Sakura on the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite in a Title Eliminator Match, marking the third time that Shida has defeated Sakura in All Elite Wrestling.

However, Bully Ray thinks Shida could be even better than what she already is! Speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer admitted that he is becoming more of a Shida fan by the week and that if she got more reps in the ring, she could be one of the best in the world:

“I’m becoming more of a Hikaru Shida fan, she’s winning me over. She is another case of ‘if she got to work every single night, she would improve so much.’ When I say improve, she’s good now, but she can definitely get better, that’s one of the issues in AEW. Too many wrestlers on the roster who are just not working enough, now I know Shida gets her share of matches, but what if this company was actually running more live events? Running more house shows? I’m not saying that they should, I’m just saying fair wrestlers become good, good wrestlers become great when you get out there and you get reps under your belt.” [6:04-6:57]

Bryan Danielson agrees with Bully Ray when it comes to AEW stars wrestling more

The old saying 'practice makes perfect' couldn't be more meaningful in an industry like professional wrestling, where the more matches you wrestle, the better you will end up being.

Someone who agrees with Bully Ray in saying that AEW stars need to wrestle more is Bryan Danielson. He recently stated in an interview that the best way for younger wrestlers to improve is simply getting in the ring and working matches.

The American Dragon stated that in the social media era, people will be able to follow a performer's career and track their improvement while also noting that younger wrestlers shouldn't take a single comment on their matches to heart.

