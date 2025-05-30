  • home icon
“She still looks 22”- Ex-WWE name wants to set up Bobby Lashley with famous American actress

By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 30, 2025 09:53 GMT
Bobby Lashley WWE
Bobby Lashley is one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions! (Source: Bobby on Instagram and WWE.com)

A former WWE personality expressed his desire to set up an American actress with the current AEW star, Bobby Lashley. He also reflected on the thought of both of them having a kid.

The ex-WWE name, Freddie Prinze Jr., joked about pairing Bobby Lashley with the popular American actress, Rachael Leigh Cook. Freddie is a popular writer and actor in Hollywood and has worked with the creative team of Stamford-based promotion from 2008 to 2012. Prinze Jr. has high praise for Lashley's amazing physique.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. noted that Lashley's body is better than when he debuted in WWE and he doesn't age similar to the 45-year-old American actress, Rachael Leigh Cook.

“It's so wild to me that his body is better now than when he debuted in WWE. Like, I don't understand how he has aged in reverse. Like, he's the real Benjamin Button. And I don't know anyone else that's ever done that, except maybe Rachael Leigh Cook. They're the only two people that don't age, are Rachael Leigh Cook from She's All That.”
Freddie further said that Rachael looks like she's 22 and also joked about setting her up with Bobby before acknowledging that Lashley is already married.

“She still looks 22, and so does Bobby Lashley. If they ever had a kid, it would be the most beautiful, most jacked, the most unaging kid in the history. What a pair. I'll set him up, we'll make it happen. Oh no, he's married, Bobby's married, it doesn't matter” [From 9:43-10:39]
Bobby Lashley retained his title at AEW Double or Nothing

At Double or Nothing 2025, Bobby Lashley defended the AEW World Tag Team Title alongside Shelton Benjamin against Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara. The match also featured interference from the new Hurt Syndicate member MJF. Bobby and Shelton ultimately retained their title at the end.

Moreover, The Hurt Syndicate continues to dominate the AEW tag team division, and only time will tell who the next challengers to Lashley and Benjamin will be.

