"She is trying to make Rusev jealous!" - Twitter reacts after Lana gets spotted with WWE SmackDown Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Lana has recently been spotted having a drink with SmackDown Superstar, LA Knight, and wrestling fans have been quick to react. The photo was taken at this week's SmackDown event in Puerto Rico and has sparked speculation among fans.

Lana posted the photo on her social media with a caption stating that she and LA Knight had met a decade ago. However, with her husband, current AEW star Miro, absent from the promotion since All Out 2022, fans have been left wondering when he will make his return.

Miro's last match was at All Out 2022, where he, Darby Allin, and Sting defeated The House Of Black's Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black.

Wrestling fans on Twitter have had mixed reactions to the photo of Lana and WWE Superstar LA Knight. Some fans believe that Lana is trying to make her husband jealous, while others speculate that he might be the one taking their photo.

The picture has generated a lot of buzz among wrestling fans, who are eagerly waiting to see what will happen next.

It remains to be seen if this is just a casual meeting between two former colleagues or if there is more to the story.

Update on Former WWE Superstar Miro's AEW status

Former WWE Superstar, Miro, has not appeared on AEW television for nearly eight months, and there's been an update on his current status with the promotion.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that there has been no progress in Miro's status with AEW. Despite not being injured or having any non-wrestling related ventures to fill his schedule, there are still no plans to bring The Redeemer back to television.

“There is nothing new on Miro. He’s on the roster and hasn’t been used,” Meltzer said.

He continues to be under contract with the company for at least a few more years, but right now, is simply just not being used on television in any capacity. Exclusive: There’s been zero change in #Miro ’s #AEW status.He continues to be under contract with the company for at least a few more years, but right now, is simply just not being used on television in any capacity. Exclusive: There’s been zero change in #Miro’s #AEW status.He continues to be under contract with the company for at least a few more years, but right now, is simply just not being used on television in any capacity. https://t.co/ln0vkwZMIa

Miro's run with the TNT Championship allowed him to create The Redeemer gimmick, which many fans praised. However, his appearances have totally vanished from AEW. Miro previously spoke about his absence from the promotion, claiming that it wasn't up to him.

If Miro were to return to AEW, who would you like to see him feud with? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

