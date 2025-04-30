"She wants to bury another female talent" - Fans react after Mercedes Moné teases major star's blockbuster AEW arrival

By Marc Middleton
Modified Apr 30, 2025 15:03 GMT
AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mon&eacute; wins on Dynamite
Mercedes Moné is the current AEW TBS Champion! [Image via AllEliteWrestling.com]

AEW Double or Nothing will mark one year since Mercedes Moné made her in-ring debut in Tony Khan's company and won the TBS Championship. The undefeated All Elite grappler has been on a mission to secure as many dream matches as possible since leaving WWE. With another potential AEW showdown on the horizon, wrestling fans are sending a mixed bag of feedback to the polarizing star.

The CEO has locked horns with many top talents in recent years since leaving WWE, including Athena, Britt Baker, Stephanie Vaquer, and even Kairi Sane. One top international women's wrestler rumored to be in the middle of a WWE vs. AEW bidding war is Thekla, and Moné is hoping for a showdown with The Idol Killer. The former Sasha Banks took to social media on Tuesday to fuel the speculation by sharing a photo of the Austrian pro wrestler.

Moné's post led to immense speculation among fans, who brought a mixed bag of feedback to the discussion. Many fans saw this as a negative, with some accusing the triple champion of wanting to bury another top star, while others warned Mercedes to slow down because the list of possible dream matches was getting too long.

Several fans believe this will lead to WWE signing Thekla. Others are just happy to see another top talent potentially joining AEW, hoping Thekla will be an ally or stablemate of Moné.

You can see a few of those reactions below:

"We need a Money Krew stable. Been saying this," a fan wrote.
''She must be looking for new opponents to bury,'' another fan claimed.
''She prolly [sic] post this to get her to AEW, but just in case she [Thekla] signs with WWE, she can say it was because of her IG post, lol!'' another fan wrote.
AEW Dynamite updated lineup for tonight

All Elite Wrestling will return to Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA, for tonight's Dynamite. Below is the updated lineup:

  1. MJF will appear live
  2. The Hurt Syndicate will speak
  3. Owen Hart Cup Semi-final: Adam Page vs. Kyle Fletcher
  4. Open Challenge Eliminator: Women's World Champion Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita
  5. The Young Bucks, Ricochet, and Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega, Mike Bailey, Mark Briscoe, and Kevin Knight

Tony Khan is touting how Dynamite will see Omega and Okada oppose each other for the first time since 2018. This is part of the build to the first-ever Omega vs. Okada match since June 2018 at NJPW Dominion.

Edited by Yash Mittal
