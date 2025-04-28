Mercedes Mone might have hinted at popular star's massive AEW arrival

Mercedes Mone is currently trying to earn a shot at AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm while fending off several women who are vying for her titles. She recently created some buzz by posting a picture of top free agent Thekla on social media.

Thekla held multiple championships in World Wonder Ring Stardom, but her tenure with the Japanese promotion has reportedly come to an end. The Austrian star was recently written out of the company's storylines, and rumors are circulating about a potential bidding war between WWE and AEW.

Mercedes Mone is a fan of Joshi wrestling and has had her eyes on several top names from Stardom. She recently posted a few pics of the promotion's stars on her Instagram Stories, and one immediately stood out. Check out Mone's pic of Thekla below:

Image credit: Mercedes Mone's Instagram Stories

Thekla teases future title match against Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has dominated the wrestling world ever since she departed WWE in 2022. She has won titles in America and Japan, and she remains undefeated in All Elite Wrestling. Several women have attempted to wrest the TBS Championship, NJPW STRONG Women's Championship, and RevPro Undisputed British Women's title from The CEO, but they've all failed.

Thekla has grown concerned about the burden Mone is carrying. Speaking with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, she hinted at relieving the AEW star of one or more of her titles:

"I saw her at the Tokyo Dome. She had a bit of a thing with Mina Shirakawa. Now, she’s got four belts. I think that’s a little much. Seeing her walking around with four belts? I’m a little concerned for her well-being. It looks a little heavy. I think somebody outta help her out with carrying those, if you know what I mean. I’d love to step in the ring with her for sure."

Thekla has previously expressed interest in joining Tony Khan's promotion, but WWE is also expected to court her now that she's a free agent. Whether she gets the opportunity to face Mone remains to be seen.

