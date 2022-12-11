"She will be in AEW in 2023" - Wrestling fans are convinced about Sasha Banks signing with Tony Khan as rumors of her imminent free agency surfaces 

One of the top female stars in the wrestling business is The Boss, Sasha Banks. The multi-time WWE Women's Champion is set to make her first public appearance in a wrestling promotion in six months. The news has gotten the wrestling world puzzled, and they are wondering if she is done with WWE and has joined the Tony Khan-led promotion.
It was recently reported that The Boss would be part of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. It is a two-night event. The first night will take place on January 4th, 2023, at The Tokyo Dome, while the second will take place three weeks later, on January 21st, at the Yokohama Arena. Banks will be at the Tokyo Dome on night one.
Following the news, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Sasha Banks would be a free agent when she steps foot into The Tokyo Dome.
Meltzer's report has gotten the wrestling world puzzled as they wonder if this would mean that The Boss could jump ship and sign with AEW, especially considering the fact that NJPW and Tony Khan have a good relationship.
One-third of The Elite, Kenny Omega, will also be at Wrestle Kingdom in a match against Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States title. Fans felt both Sasha Banks and Omega would show up on the upcoming Dynamite after Wrestle Kingdom 17.
However, people were still skeptical about her contract status. They suspected that WWE might be allowing her to make an appearance at the show, just as how Shinsuke Nakamura and Karl Anderson are also allowed to wrestle in other promotions.
The wrestling world is looking forward to seeing The Boss back on television after almost half a year.
AEW personalities were looking forward to having Sasha Banks as part of their roster
In a recent report from Fightful Select, it was stated that the Tony Khan-led promotion was under the impression that The Boss was going to be part of their roster soon.
The backstage personalities were reportedly filled with joy as they believed that Sasha Banks could be a big asset to their promotion and that she could elevate the women's division.
There is still no official update regarding Banks' contract status. It is also to be noted that The Boss is still mentioned under the active roster section on WWE's official website.
