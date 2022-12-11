"She will be in AEW in 2023" - Wrestling fans are convinced about Sasha Banks signing with Tony Khan as rumors of her imminent free agency surfaces 

One of the top female stars in the wrestling business is The Boss, Sasha Banks. The multi-time WWE Women's Champion is set to make her first public appearance in a wrestling promotion in six months. The news has gotten the wrestling world puzzled, and they are wondering if she is done with WWE and has joined the Tony Khan-led promotion.

It was recently reported that The Boss would be part of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. It is a two-night event. The first night will take place on January 4th, 2023, at The Tokyo Dome, while the second will take place three weeks later, on January 21st, at the Yokohama Arena. Banks will be at the Tokyo Dome on night one.

Following the news, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Sasha Banks would be a free agent when she steps foot into The Tokyo Dome.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Hot Rod @antoniusjohnso4 @davemeltzerWON Is she still under WWE contract or will it expire next year? @davemeltzerWON Is she still under WWE contract or will it expire next year? This deal is not through WWE, so if the appearance isn't blocked legally by WWE, it means she will be a free agent by that date. WWE can still sign her but NJPW believes she is free and clear by 1/4. twitter.com/antoniusjohnso… This deal is not through WWE, so if the appearance isn't blocked legally by WWE, it means she will be a free agent by that date. WWE can still sign her but NJPW believes she is free and clear by 1/4. twitter.com/antoniusjohnso…

Meltzer's report has gotten the wrestling world puzzled as they wonder if this would mean that The Boss could jump ship and sign with AEW, especially considering the fact that NJPW and Tony Khan have a good relationship.

wweFANSsuck @wweFanssuk @davemeltzerWON She will be in aew in 2023 100% @davemeltzerWON She will be in aew in 2023 100%

denver 🔪 @denverwlr

if Tony landed a deal with sasha, that’s probably their biggest signee ever/punk Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON This deal is not through WWE, so if the appearance isn't blocked legally by WWE, it means she will be a free agent by that date. WWE can still sign her but NJPW believes she is free and clear by 1/4. twitter.com/antoniusjohnso… This deal is not through WWE, so if the appearance isn't blocked legally by WWE, it means she will be a free agent by that date. WWE can still sign her but NJPW believes she is free and clear by 1/4. twitter.com/antoniusjohnso… i think she’s deffo goin to AEW, especially since she can go to STARDOM pretty much whenever coz i couldn’t imagine Tony saying no to Mercedes wanting to wrestle in japan whenever she’d like tbh lmaoif Tony landed a deal with sasha, that’s probably their biggest signee ever/punk twitter.com/davemeltzerwon… i think she’s deffo goin to AEW, especially since she can go to STARDOM pretty much whenever coz i couldn’t imagine Tony saying no to Mercedes wanting to wrestle in japan whenever she’d like tbh lmaoif Tony landed a deal with sasha, that’s probably their biggest signee ever/punk twitter.com/davemeltzerwon…

RatedR Tokyo 😈🔥 @ToxicWxrld_11 quinn @quinnbvk i guess hunter tried but sasha/mercedes definitely wouldn’t miss out an opportunity to work in japan. it’s been her dream since forever…she would’ve been dumb if she missed this opportunity. woah free agent sasha banks/mercedes varnado. has a nice ring to it. i guess hunter tried but sasha/mercedes definitely wouldn’t miss out an opportunity to work in japan. it’s been her dream since forever…she would’ve been dumb if she missed this opportunity. woah free agent sasha banks/mercedes varnado. has a nice ring to it. I think she is officially done with wwe twitter.com/quinnbvk/statu… I think she is officially done with wwe twitter.com/quinnbvk/statu…

One-third of The Elite, Kenny Omega, will also be at Wrestle Kingdom in a match against Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States title. Fans felt both Sasha Banks and Omega would show up on the upcoming Dynamite after Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Elite TweetCenter @zedlaV559 Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON This deal is not through WWE, so if the appearance isn't blocked legally by WWE, it means she will be a free agent by that date. WWE can still sign her but NJPW believes she is free and clear by 1/4. twitter.com/antoniusjohnso… This deal is not through WWE, so if the appearance isn't blocked legally by WWE, it means she will be a free agent by that date. WWE can still sign her but NJPW believes she is free and clear by 1/4. twitter.com/antoniusjohnso… Sasha and Kenny at NJPW on the 4th and Dynamite the 11th. twitter.com/davemeltzerwon… Sasha and Kenny at NJPW on the 4th and Dynamite the 11th. twitter.com/davemeltzerwon… https://t.co/DfdapZhVZo

Chi-Guy Eric @ChiTownEnuff twitter.com/davemeltzerWON… Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON This deal is not through WWE, so if the appearance isn't blocked legally by WWE, it means she will be a free agent by that date. WWE can still sign her but NJPW believes she is free and clear by 1/4. twitter.com/antoniusjohnso… This deal is not through WWE, so if the appearance isn't blocked legally by WWE, it means she will be a free agent by that date. WWE can still sign her but NJPW believes she is free and clear by 1/4. twitter.com/antoniusjohnso… So Sasha Banks at Wrestle Kingdom on Jan 4th in Tokyo for NJPW, and not for WWE, where Kenny Omega will also be to fight Wil Osprey, then a week later Saraya fka Paige has a mystery partner to fight Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for #AEW So Sasha Banks at Wrestle Kingdom on Jan 4th in Tokyo for NJPW, and not for WWE, where Kenny Omega will also be to fight Wil Osprey, then a week later Saraya fka Paige has a mystery partner to fight Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for #AEW 👀 twitter.com/davemeltzerWON…

𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖐 𝕷𝖔𝖗𝖉 𝖃𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖊𝖗 ⚖️ @InuYuSeji Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON This deal is not through WWE, so if the appearance isn't blocked legally by WWE, it means she will be a free agent by that date. WWE can still sign her but NJPW believes she is free and clear by 1/4. twitter.com/antoniusjohnso… This deal is not through WWE, so if the appearance isn't blocked legally by WWE, it means she will be a free agent by that date. WWE can still sign her but NJPW believes she is free and clear by 1/4. twitter.com/antoniusjohnso… Looks like we got our trade for Cody twitter.com/davemeltzerWON… Looks like we got our trade for Cody twitter.com/davemeltzerWON…

However, people were still skeptical about her contract status. They suspected that WWE might be allowing her to make an appearance at the show, just as how Shinsuke Nakamura and Karl Anderson are also allowed to wrestle in other promotions.

Peter Wong @Original182 @davemeltzerWON Or maybe it's a work! As in WWE allowed her to work there, like Nakamura against Muta. @davemeltzerWON Or maybe it's a work! As in WWE allowed her to work there, like Nakamura against Muta.

Eric Gudszenties @GudszentiesEric @davemeltzerWON And Nakamura and Karl Anderson are wrestling in Japan as well @davemeltzerWON And Nakamura and Karl Anderson are wrestling in Japan as well

The wrestling world is looking forward to seeing The Boss back on television after almost half a year.

DammsteiN @Dammstein23 @davemeltzerWON So the date given to the promoters was legit (January 1st). Excited to see her against Stardom's best wrestlers. @davemeltzerWON So the date given to the promoters was legit (January 1st). Excited to see her against Stardom's best wrestlers.

NeiklesNiig @NeiklesNiig @davemeltzerWON Hell Yeah! Would be awesome if she did more Stardom this year! @davemeltzerWON Hell Yeah! Would be awesome if she did more Stardom this year!

Japan Skylight @JapanSkylight @davemeltzerWON I’m ready! Just subscribed to NJPW World for $10 a month. Been watching all of Omegas matches from 2015 on. This alone makes it worth it, but with WK17 next month it’s going to be awesome! @davemeltzerWON I’m ready! Just subscribed to NJPW World for $10 a month. Been watching all of Omegas matches from 2015 on. This alone makes it worth it, but with WK17 next month it’s going to be awesome!

AEW personalities were looking forward to having Sasha Banks as part of their roster

In a recent report from Fightful Select, it was stated that the Tony Khan-led promotion was under the impression that The Boss was going to be part of their roster soon.

The backstage personalities were reportedly filled with joy as they believed that Sasha Banks could be a big asset to their promotion and that she could elevate the women's division.

There is still no official update regarding Banks' contract status. It is also to be noted that The Boss is still mentioned under the active roster section on WWE's official website.

Do you think the former SmackDown Women's Champion will sign with AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes