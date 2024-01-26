Mercedes Mone is currently one of the top free agents in professional wrestling. The Boss has interest from big promotions like WWE and AEW, and according to reports, it seems like Mone could be headed to the Tony Khan-led promotion. The fans recently gave their reaction to the possibility.

AEW has been on great terms with Mone, as her most recent appearance for the company was at the All In 2023 PPV in London, where she was present in the crowd. "The Boss" elevated her name after leaving the WWE in 2022 and made the jump to Japan where she performed on two top promotions there, STARDOM and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

On Twitter, a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter was posted, which states that All Elite Wrestling could announce Mercedes' arrival soon:

"There is talk that Mercedes Monè’s AEW debut will be played up extremely big and that announcement could be soon. - WON"

Eric Bischoff comments on Mercedes Mone signing with WWE or AEW

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff recently addressed the future of Mercedes Mone in 2024.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff explained how Mone's AEW signing will not be beneficial for her:

"I don't know her [Mercedes Mone] motivation. I mean, she's gonna make more money and have more success in WWE. There's no question about that. So, from a financial point of view, it's a WWE move. Now, is there sh*t going on backstage or relationship-wise? Is there political baggage there that is clouding the picture? I don't know. But, if I'm her or I'm her agent or business manager, I'm gonna try to go to WWE because that's where she's going to make the largest amount of money," he said. [From 03:47 to 04:15]

The buzz on social media for Mone has been increasing every day as new rumors circulate about her signing with AEW or WWE. It will be interesting to see where The Boss lands in 2024.

