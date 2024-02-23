Sheamus sends two-word message to Paul Wight (fka The Big Show)

WWE Superstar Sheamus commented on Paul Wight's recent post, who has been absent from AEW for over three months.

Paul (fka Big Show) is a former WWE Superstar who worked in the promotion for over two decades since 1999. In 2021, he parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion and joined AEW in February 2021 as a commentator and later competed as an in-ring performer. He wrestled his last match in November on an episode of AEW Dynamite.

Meanwhile, Sheamus has been on a hiatus since August 2023, due to his shoulder injury. In his last appearance, he lost to Edge (aka Adam Copeland) in the latter's last WWE match.

The Celtic Warrior and Big Show fought multiple bouts in 2012 on major Premium Live Events like Hell In a Cell, TLC, and Survivor Series.

Recently, Paul Wight took to Instagram to post an inspiring message.

"Putting in good work for big things to come this year!" he shared.

The former United States Champion commented on his picture with a two-word message.

"handsome b**tard," Sheamus commented.

Paul Wight compares Powerhouse Hobbs to Goldberg and Brock Lesnar

Powerhouse Hobbs has been one of the best giants the AEW locker room has ever had. He is currently part of The Don Callis Family.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, the 52-year-old star compared Hobbs with WWE Superstars like Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

"This probably sounds super arrogant. I don’t think there’s been many people like me. But I think I see the same fire and intensity and ability to connect with the audience. [Powerhouse] Hobbs is a very powerful, explosive, intense individual. There’s been many guys like that that I’ve seen in our business, from Goldberg, who had that intensity, to Brock Lesnar, who had that intensity." he said.

Fans are wondering when the former WWE Superstar will make his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

