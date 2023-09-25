45-year-old former WWE Champion out of action with a serious injury - Reports

The injury bug has affected several WWE Superstars in 2023, including some major names. Another one may have been added to the list, with his last match coming over a month ago. Sheamus is reportedly injured, which explains his current absence.

The Celtic Warrior last wrestled on the August 18 episode of SmackDown, where he and Edge had a fantastic match. It was the final one in The Rated-R Superstar's contract, with major doubt over his future. Unfortunately, there is doubt over when Sheamus can return to the ring.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the Irish star has a "really bad shoulder injury." He hasn't been accompanying his fellow Brawling Brutes - Butch and Ridge Holland - lately, as a result:

"Sheamus, really bad shoulder injury, by the way. That’s why he hasn’t been on TV or at the House Shows," reported Dave Meltzer.

The true extent of his injury isn't known as of now. Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Sheamus a speedy recovery, and we hope he is back to his best soon.

Sheamus' WWE contract is reportedly set to expire in 2024

As of now, it looks like Sheamus is in the final year of his current WWE contract. A report from Fightful Select has indicated The Celtic Warrior's deal is set to expire in the first quarter of 2024. However, the promotion could opt to add a few months to the contract, as it usually does when a superstar misses time due to injury.

Drew McIntyre's contract is reportedly ending right after WrestleMania 40 after WWE added a few months to it due to The Scottish Warrior's injury. What the two real-life best friends will do next year remains to be seen.

While Sheamus' situation isn't known, McIntyre and the promotion are far apart on money. This is seemingly also the case with LA Knight, who has enjoyed an incredible rise this year.

Do you think Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, or LA Knight will leave WWE in 2024? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!